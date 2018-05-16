ALSO READ: Five alarming places you can contract STI without intimacy

Having white spots on your teeth can put quite a damper on your smile. The condition of having white spots on your teeth is scientifically known as hypocalcification and it is quite common than most people think.

This is caused by various factors including poor oral hygiene, having a dry mouth and loss of minerals in your teeth.

Good news is, you can get rid of the white spots by visiting a dentist who will treat them. Be warned this can be quite pricy. Alternatively, you can implement cost-effective methods by making use of home remedies.

This is what you can use on your journey to white pearly teeth without breaking the bank.

Hydrogen peroxide

Take some hydrogen peroxide and mix it with some baking powder. Take your wet toothbrush and after dipping it into this mixture, brush your teeth for two minutes. Use clean water to rinse your mouth and repeat the procedure as needed. Hydrogen peroxide has bleaching properties and is quite effective at whitening teeth.

Oil pulling

For this method, it is best to use coconut oil. Take two tablespoons of coconut oil and swish it around your mouth for about 10 minutes. Wash your mouth out with warm water after spitting out the oil. Coconut oil has lauric acid in it that helps remove potential plaque and gets rid of white spots.

ALSO READ: Three disgusting things that happen in your belly button

Turmeric

Turmeric is a great way to remove stains from your teeth and as such will work well for the white spots too. Take some turmeric powder and mix it with salt and lemon juice to create a paste. Using clean fingers, gently rub this paste onto your teeth for about 2 minutes. Finally, rinse your mouth out with water.

Vinegar

Vinegar contains acidic properties that effectively get rid of white spots from teeth. All you have to do is mix some vinegar and baking soda to make a paste. Using this paste brush your teeth for 2 minutes and rinse it out with water. It is best to do this weekly.

Lemon

Due to the citric acid contained in lemons, it is a great way to get rid of white spots from teeth. Take some lemon juice and add a pinch of salt. Rub this mixture into your teeth for 2-3 minutes and then rinse out with water. This mixture will help get rid of white spots as well as nourish your gums and get rid of bad breath.

ALSO READ: Three most common skin conditions you should be aware of