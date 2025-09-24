Snoring can wreck your sleep and health, here’s how to fight back (Photo: iStock)

You know that moment when you wake yourself up with a snore, or worse, spend the night wishing the person beside you would stop their never-ending rumble? Snoring may sound funny, but it can signal something serious for both the snorer and their partner.

According to the Sleep Foundation, snoring is the “hoarse or harsh sound that occurs when air flows past relaxed tissues in your throat, causing the tissues to vibrate as you breathe.” Nearly everyone snores at some point, but for some, it becomes a nightly struggle.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine notes that snoring can be ‘primary,’ meaning harmless, or linked to obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

Many myths surround snoring. Some think only men or older people snore, or that being slim rules it out. In reality, anyone can snore, including children. Others believe snoring is always the same as sleep apnoea. In fact, the American Sleep Apnoea Association says that about half of loud snorers do not have OSA. Even so, primary snoring can still affect sleep quality and relationships.

Snoring has several causes. Relaxed throat muscles, nasal congestion, obesity, alcohol use or structural issues, such as a deviated septum, can narrow airways. Sleeping on the back worsens it, while smoking and sedatives increase the risk. Symptoms to watch include loud nightly snoring, pauses in breathing, morning headaches and daytime sleepiness.

Risk factors include being male, overweight, ageing, smoking, alcohol use and family history.

Complications from severe snoring or untreated OSA include high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, accidents from fatigue and poor memory.

Beyond their own health, bed partners can lose up to 90 minutes of sleep per night when living with a chronic snorer. With the right steps, better sleep is possible for you and everyone around you. Here are some tips to help tame the snore:

1. Lifestyle tweaks that count. Even small weight loss can ease airway pressure. Skip alcohol and sedatives before bedtime, quit smoking, and keep steady sleep hours for truly restful nights.

2. Switch up your sleeping style. Back sleeping makes snoring worse. Rolling to your side or slightly raising your head can keep the throat open and cut down the noise.

3. Unblock the nose traffic. Treat allergies, tackle sinus flare-ups or correct structural issues, such as a deviated septum. Nasal strips or dilators can also improve airflow.

4. Don’t ignore the warning bells. Loud, frequent snoring with gasps, choking or daytime fatigue should prompt a doctor’s visit. A sleep study may reveal if it is more than just a noisy night.

5. When treatment is the ticket. From continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines that keep airways open, to oral devices that shift the jaw, to surgery in select cases, effective options exist for those who need more than lifestyle fixes.

6. Helping the ones who share the room. Bed partners lose sleep too. Earplugs, background noise or even separate rooms can restore peace while the snorer seeks help.