Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
 

 Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I love my boyfriend, but only some of the time. The rest of the time, he’s a boring couch potato, unless he’s out drinking with his mates. And he won’t propose despite knowing that I want to get married. I try not to nag, but honestly, I’m losing patience. 

Help! 

Chris says,  

Hi Help! 

There are quite a few men like yours who don’t understand that dating a woman for more than a year or so means getting married. They seem to think that the ‘single plus girlfriend’ stage of life can go on forever. Well, clearly it can’t!

And on top of that, your guy’s boring you to death. Some guys get like that, too, I’m afraid. They like having a girlfriend around, when what they really want is a housekeeper. But they can’t see that they have to keep up their end of the bargain. To be fun, romantic, interesting and hard working.

So I’m afraid there’s no hope for your guy, because he’s becoming a permanent bachelor, and definitely won’t ever propose. And even if you did get him to marry you, would you really want a heavy-drinking couch potato for a husband? No, you wouldn’t. Don’t imagine he’ll change after the wedding either.

So ditch your perpetual boyfriend and get out there looking for someone better! But this time, meet lots of guys and only really start dating the ones who see life the way you do. Who have the right values, and are looking for a wife! Don’t laugh, that’s important. Because a lot of guys just aren’t.

You can’t ask a man whether he wants to get married, of course, but you’ll spot him straight away. Because he’s treating you right, and he’s obviously tired of singles bars and staying out drinking all night with his mates.

And one last thing. Next time you’re with a really good boyfriend, don’t wait more than a year before you start telling him you want a proposal. Or he’ll also go off the boil and start thinking like a permanent bachelor...

All the best,

Chris

 

.

Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
