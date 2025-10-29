Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth (Photo: iStock)

Edith Siddondo, a certified money coach and financial empowerment trainer, says the way you handle your bonus reveals far more than just your spending habits; it also reflects your underlying relationship with money.

She believes that many people fail to plan for or make the most of this additional income due to their ‘money blueprint’: the unconscious pattern shaped by their upbringing and the meanings they attach to money.

She explains that the value of money differs from one individual to another. For some, it represents relief; for others, approval, survival, or a tool for growth. As a result, when the bonus arrives, some people naturally gravitate towards long-deserved treats, while others prioritise catching up on pending obligations.

Edith emphasises that the difference between a bonus that accelerates wealth and one that disappears instantly lies in goal-setting. Even with a bonus, goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.

For example, she says that setting a goal to build a family home worth Sh20 million within three years and allocating 50 per cent of every annual bonus toward it transforms the bonus from fleeting cash into fuel for a tangible future.

Before spending, she advises pausing and carrying out a personal financial audit. Identify your highest-value goal, she says, the one that will move your life forward strategically.

Define what you want to achieve in the next five years, whether that is building an investment portfolio, funding education, owning a home, or achieving financial independence.

Edith outlines three strategic roles that a bonus can play: seed capital, momentum builder and identity shaper. Seed capital can fund your first investment, a professional certification, or the launch of a small business. As a momentum builder, it accelerates existing goals by boosting emergency savings, topping up investments, or reducing debt.

“Being intentional with money will reinforce self-trust and disciplined behaviour. When you behave like someone who values money, your financial life will reflect it. With these targets in mind, even modest bonuses become tools of progress,” she says.

Debt reduction, particularly for lifestyle-driven obligations, is another smart use of a bonus. By paying down personal loans, credit cards, or impulse-related debt, individuals reduce future interest and lower financial stress.

“Lifestyle debt is like a hole in a bucket. If you don’t seal it, every bonus, salary increase, and promotion will continue leaking through interest payments,” she warns.

When it comes to saving, she discourages relying solely on low-interest accounts, which may feel safe but lose value over time due to inflation. Instead, she suggests more strategic options such as money market funds, high-yield savings or call-deposit accounts, and short-term treasuries, all of which offer liquidity alongside returns.

While there is no one-size-fits-all formula, Edith recommends a guideline for allocating your bonus: 50 per cent for accelerating wealth (investments, debt reduction, emergency funds), 30 per cent for future stability (insurance, school fees, annual obligations) and 20 per cent for planned enjoyment.

She notes that these ratios can be adjusted depending on life stage, risk appetite and individual priorities. However, she advises committing to intentional spending and guarding against impulsive purchases. She also stresses the importance of setting respectful boundaries with family and peers, maintaining generosity without sacrificing long-term financial goals.

“Without clear boundaries, black tax and social pressures can redirect the bonus away from wealth-building,” she says.

Edith also encourages people to understand their money blueprint, the beliefs and patterns that shape financial behaviour. Recognising these early conditioning patterns, she explains, allows individuals to rewrite scripts that no longer serve them.

“By recognising patterns and rewriting scripts that no longer serve you, you reclaim control and align your financial actions with purpose,” she explains.