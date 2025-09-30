Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry (Photo: Recraft)

Spicing up our meat is something we love to do, and today we're going to add a Swahili touch by using some Swahili biryani masala.

Here is what you will need:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion chopped

1 teaspoon garlic mince

1 teaspoon ginger mince

1 capsicum, diced

2 bouillon beef cubes

2 tomatoes, diced

1 teaspoon dry meat fry spice

1 teaspoon biryani masala spice

70g tomato paste

1 kg beef T-bone steak (roughly cut and boiled)

1/2 cup beef stock (from the boiled t-bone)

Method:

In a medium-sized pan on medium heat, add the oil, sauté the onions until soft, then add the garlic and ginger mince. Give it a good mix now, go in with the diced capsicum, beef cubes and tomatoes. Mix well until nice and fragrant.

Now add in the meat, dry fry spice and biryani masala and go in with some tomato paste. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the boiled beef or the T-bone steak.

Give it a good mix, add half a cup of the broth or stock from the beef, and bring it to a boil until everything is nice and thick. You are now ready to serve your curry with ugali and a side of greens. Enjoy!