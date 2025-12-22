Host a fabulous festive season without overspending (Photo: iStock)

Hosting is a strong part of our culture, and it shows warmth and belonging. For the most part, December hospitality usually turns into January financial strain if there is no proper planning.

According to Edith Siddondo, certified money coach and financial empowerment trainer, planning to host should ideally begin two to three months before December, but even late planning can work if you are clear about the budget and guest numbers.

You can include friends and family in cooking, setup, cleanup and entertainment, which then reduces cost and strengthens bonds. Homemade foods and drinks, such as fresh juices and traditional dishes, are appreciated and make the festivities feel warm.

Stress-free hosting should be guided by an honest and realistic budget. Instead of starting with expectations, hosts should begin with what they can comfortably afford after covering essential bills and preparing for January expenses.

“Ask yourself how many guests you are realistically hosting and what kind of experience you want. Is it simple or relaxed?” she says.

Once that clarity is established, setting a firm spending limit becomes easier. She says that simple strategies can significantly reduce costs while preserving the spirit of togetherness. Hosting guests for shorter hours, for example, for lunch instead of an all-day affair, works. She also suggests limiting the menu to a few well-prepared dishes, or choosing one main hosting day instead of several, can make a big difference.

“People remember how they felt; therefore, don’t feel the pressure to serve many dishes that stretch your budget,” Edith says. Planning festive shopping early is a money-saving strategy. Buying dry foods and non-perishables weeks in advance, purchasing meat early and freezing it, and monitoring prices in both supermarkets and local markets can help hosts avoid inflated last-minute costs. Shopping while hungry, rushed, or stressed leads to emotional spending, which then becomes expensive.

For those hosting large groups, cost-sharing should be normalised. Potluck-style meals, like bringing nyama choma and beverages, and rotating hosting responsibilities among family members, will make the ceremony cost-efficient.

“You can also have relatives contribute money to ease the financial burden. When everyone is involved in the hosting, it reduces pressure and strengthens the community,” she says.

When it comes to prioritising spending, food should always come first, followed by beverages. Decorations come last and can be done affordably. A clean, well-lit home with good music feels more festive than expensive décor. Rearranging furniture, using reusable fairy lights, incorporating fresh greenery, or adding flowers can create warmth without breaking the bank, she advises.

Even with all this planning, unexpected expenses can crop up at any time, but Edith says that should not derail hosting plans. Including a small buffer of about 10 to 15 per cent in the budget helps absorb surprises. The expert also advises resisting pressure to expand the guest list or add items at the last minute just because others are doing so.

When it comes to payment methods, she discourages using mobile loans, which can make overspending feel painless in the moment but create long-term stress.

“Borrowing to host creates lifestyle debt. If you must borrow, it’s a sign the budget is too high,” she says.

Tracking spending is also important, and there are tools for this, such as Centi, M-Pesa and bank statements, budgeting apps like Monefy or Money Manager, and even a simple notebook.

If overspending does happen, pause non-essential spending in January, review what went wrong, adjust expectations, and rebuild slowly.