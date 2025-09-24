Easy recipe: Vegetable masala (Photo: iStock)

Whether you're looking for a quick, healthy lunch or a light dinner, this flavourful vegetable dish is the perfect choice.

Ingredients:

2 carrots diced2 large capsicum diced1/2 teaspoon Swahili curry powder1/2 teaspoon paprika1 beef cubeJuice of 1 lemon1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste1 tablespoon oil4-5 slices of brown bread, toasted2 tomatoes cut into quarters

Method:

In a pan over medium heat, add the oil and sliced onions, and sauté until they are golden brown. Continue to sauté as you add the garlic, ginger paste, then Swahili curry powder, salt to taste and paprika. Continue to mix well until fragrant.

Once the mixture is nice and brown, squeeze half of the lime or lemon for its juice, add in the beef cube and stir well until the paste becomes thick.

Add the vegetables and mix well. Let them cook in the paste for about five minutes.

Squeeze the other half of the lemon for its juice. Cook the vegetables for an additional five minutes.

Your veggies are ready to serve with brown bread toasts and grilled tomatoes. Enjoy!