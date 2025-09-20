Caramelised walnut cake with sweetened coconut (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

2 eggs

250g sugar

250g flour

125ml vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

3/4 cup milk

3 teaspoons baking powder

What to do:

Using an electric mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until fluffy. In a separate bowl, mix all the other ingredients until you get a thick batter.

Mix the flour with the egg and sugar mixture, then pour it into a greased baking tray.

Bake at 180°C for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool. Slice the cake in half, fill with frosting and layer with crushed walnuts and coconut flakes.

To make the frosting:

250g butter

400g icing sugar

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Sweetened coconut flakes (for topping)

Caramelised walnuts ( half crushed, half whole)

Mix all the ingredients except the coconut flakes and walnuts using an electric mixer until fluffy. Use this mixture to frost the cooled cake, then finish off by placing sweetened coconut flakes around the sides and topping with caramelised walnuts.

Tip: To make the caramelised walnuts, melt the sugar in a non-stick pan until it turns brown. Once it has browned and completely melted, add the nuts and mix well.

Pour the mixture onto a greased flat platter or surface and leave to set for about 20 minutes. Enjoy!