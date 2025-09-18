×
Easy recipe: Gajjar chicken with corn

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 2 days from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Gajjar chicken with corn
 Easy recipe: Gajjar chicken with corn (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

1 whole capon, backbone removed

2 and a half tablespoons of gajjar masala spice

1 teaspoon of garlic and ginger purée

1/4 cup of brown vinegar

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Juice of one lime

What to do:

Wash the chicken well and lay it flat on a tray. Rub the chicken with salt and leave it for about 10 minutes. Add the minced garlic and ginger and rub them into the chicken to infuse the flavour.

Add the gajjar masala spice, vegetable oil and brown vinegar, and mix well. Leave the chicken in the marinade for one hour, then place it in an air fryer at 180°C for about 40 minutes, flipping halfway through to ensure a crust forms on both sides.

Once cooked, finish off by adding the juice of one lime to the crust to moisten the top layer and enhance the flavour. Serve with steamed sweetcorn and roasted crushed potatoes.

Note: If you don’t have an air fryer, you can roast in the oven at 180°C for 45 minutes or grill on a charcoal grill.

.

.

.

