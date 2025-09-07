Easy recipe: Swahili coconut chicken curry (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

1 whole chicken, cut into 12 pieces with the skin on.

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 onions, diced

2 capsicums, sliced

1 tablespoon of minced garlic and ginger

1 and 1/2 teaspoons Swahili curry powder

1 raw mango, diced

2 grated tomatoes

Salt to taste

Juice of one lime

2 cups of coconut milk or cream

1/4 bunch of chopped coriander

4 whole chillies (optional)

What to do:

In a pan, saute the onions in oil until golden. Add the minced garlic and ginger, then the Swahili curry powder. Mix well, then add the chicken pieces, capsicum and mangoes. Add the grated tomatoes, then adjust the seasoning with salt to taste.

Bring to a simmer, then add the lime juice and coconut milk. Cook until the curry thickens. Add the fresh coriander and whole green chillies, then serve with ugali and kachumbari.

Enjoy!