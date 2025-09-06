×
Cocktail bar: Classic champagne

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 13 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Classic champagne
 Cocktail bar: Classic champagne (Photo: iStock)

The origins of the Champagne Cocktail are not tied to a single, well-documented creator but rather to the evolution of American mixology in the mid-19th century. Early recipes, such as one from an 1855 book, described a simple combination of bitters-soaked sugar, ice, and sparkling wine. The cocktail gained more widespread recognition with its inclusion in Jerry Thomas’ influential 1862 book, How to Mix Drinks, or The Bon Vivant’s Companion. Thomas’ recipe, like the one before it, did not include brandy.

The drink’s modern form, which adds brandy or cognac, became more common later in the 19th century. This variation is often attributed to a bartender named John Dougherty who is said to have won a New York cocktail competition with his brandy-enhanced version in 1889. Over time, the drink’s association with sophistication and celebration cemented its status as a timeless classic, appearing in everything from high-society events to classic films like Casablanca. Today, the recipe is a standard: a sugar cube soaked in Angostura bitters and a touch of brandy, all topped with chilled Champagne.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Sugar cube

¼ teaspoonful of bitters

Cognac (10ml)

Cold champagne(75ml)

Strip of orange peel

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Start by putting the sugar cube on a small dish, then drizzle with the bitters as you turn it a few times so it’s fully coated. Then put the sugar cube into a champagne flute, then top up with the cognac. Now, gently pour over the champagne.

Express the oils by twisting the orange peel over your drink, then either discard the peel or use it as a garnish by wrapping it around the glass stem. 

