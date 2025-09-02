Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan

3 cups all-purpose flour
11g instant yeast
Salt to taste
1tablespoon sugar
3 tablespoons margarine
1 glass of milk
500g mozzarella cheese, grated
2 onions, sliced
2 capsicum, sliced
2 Tomatoes, slicedWhat to do:
Knead the dough with the above ingredients, excluding the cheese, until it is soft. Cover the dough and leave it to rise until it has doubled in size.
Shape the dough into 8-10 rolls or balls. Roll each ball out into an oval shape.
Fill the flat dough with cheese and vegetables, then roll it up into a ball again to create a cheese and vegetable-filled dough.
Repeat with all the remaining balls, then roll them out like chapatis. Top with extra cheese and vegetables, then bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!