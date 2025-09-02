Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

11g instant yeast

Salt to taste

1tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons margarine

1 glass of milk

500g mozzarella cheese, grated

2 onions, sliced

2 capsicum, sliced

2 Tomatoes, sliced

What to do:

Knead the dough with the above ingredients, excluding the cheese, until it is soft. Cover the dough and leave it to rise until it has doubled in size.

Shape the dough into 8-10 rolls or balls. Roll each ball out into an oval shape.

Fill the flat dough with cheese and vegetables, then roll it up into a ball again to create a cheese and vegetable-filled dough.

Repeat with all the remaining balls, then roll them out like chapatis. Top with extra cheese and vegetables, then bake at 180°C for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!