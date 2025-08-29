Cocktail bar: The between the sheets (Photo: iStock)

This delicious cocktail’s origin is usually credited to the acclaimed bartender and author Harry MacElhone at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris during the 1930s. At the time, Prohibition was in full force in the United States, prompting many talented bartenders to travel to Europe to continue their craft. MacElhone, a master of his trade, is also credited with creating several other classics, including the White Lady and the Old Pal.

The Between the Sheets (BTS) cocktail is considered a derivative of the Sidecar. The difference lies in its composition: it uses less cognac and introduces rum to the mix. Traditionally, the BTS consists of white rum (or other light rum), cognac, triple sec, and lemon juice. However, when gin is substituted for rum and cognac, the drink is known as a Maiden’s Prayer.

The precise origins of the BTS are debated. Some accounts suggest it was first created at the Berkeley Hotel around 1921, while others maintain it originated in French brothels, where it was served as an aperitif to sex workers. Regardless of its beginnings, the cocktail has endured as a sharp, citrusy classic with a touch of intrigue.

Ingredients

25ml white rum

25ml cognac

25ml triple sec

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Ice cubes

Orange peel, to garnish

Method:

Add the rum, cognac, triple sec, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker.

Add a handful of ice cubes and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass (a Nick & Nora glass is ideal).

Garnish with a twist of orange peel before serving. While garnishing is optional, it enhances the drink’s presentation and aroma.This citrus-driven cocktail, recommended by Samuel Goldsmith of BBC Good Food, offers a refreshing experience and is especially appealing to those who enjoy bold, spirit-forward drinks. Not one for the faint-hearted, the BTS is best suited to those who can handle their alcohol. If you are already a fan of the Sidecar, the Between the Sheets cocktail might well become your next favourite.

Enjoy!