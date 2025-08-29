×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: The between the sheets

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 6 days ago  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
 Cocktail bar: The between the sheets (Photo: iStock)

This delicious cocktail’s origin is usually credited to the acclaimed bartender and author Harry MacElhone at Harry’s New York Bar in Paris during the 1930s. At the time, Prohibition was in full force in the United States, prompting many talented bartenders to travel to Europe to continue their craft. MacElhone, a master of his trade, is also credited with creating several other classics, including the White Lady and the Old Pal.

The Between the Sheets (BTS) cocktail is considered a derivative of the Sidecar. The difference lies in its composition: it uses less cognac and introduces rum to the mix. Traditionally, the BTS consists of white rum (or other light rum), cognac, triple sec, and lemon juice. However, when gin is substituted for rum and cognac, the drink is known as a Maiden’s Prayer.

The precise origins of the BTS are debated. Some accounts suggest it was first created at the Berkeley Hotel around 1921, while others maintain it originated in French brothels, where it was served as an aperitif to sex workers. Regardless of its beginnings, the cocktail has endured as a sharp, citrusy classic with a touch of intrigue.

Ingredients

25ml white rum

25ml cognac

25ml triple sec

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Ice cubes

Orange peel, to garnish

Method:

Add the rum, cognac, triple sec, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker.

Add a handful of ice cubes and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Strain the mixture into a cocktail glass (a Nick & Nora glass is ideal).

Garnish with a twist of orange peel before serving. While garnishing is optional, it enhances the drink’s presentation and aroma.This citrus-driven cocktail, recommended by Samuel Goldsmith of BBC Good Food, offers a refreshing experience and is especially appealing to those who enjoy bold, spirit-forward drinks. Not one for the faint-hearted, the BTS is best suited to those who can handle their alcohol. If you are already a fan of the Sidecar, the Between the Sheets cocktail might well become your next favourite.

Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Next article
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
By Molly Chebet Aug. 22, 2025
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
>Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 20, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
>Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
>Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
By Molly Chebet Aug. 15, 2025
Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved