Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

1/2kg of sliced onions, fried until golden

2 capsicums, sliced

3 cups of basmati rice

3 cardamom pods

1/2 teaspoon of whole black peppercorns

2–3 cinnamon sticks

2 whole cloves

1 teaspoon of whole cumin

1 kg beef t-bone steak (boiled)

1 tablespoon of garlic and ginger paste

2 tablespoons of oil

1 teaspoon of ghee (optional)

3.5 cups of beef broth from the boiled beef

Salt to taste

What to do:

In a pot over medium heat, add the oil and ghee, then add the capsicum and sauté for a minute. Then add the whole spices and sauté until fragrant, mixing well. Add the garlic and ginger paste and cook for about two minutes.

Add the boiled beef and stir well until the flavours combine, then add the rice and stir well, followed by the broth. Bring to the boil, adjust the seasoning with salt and cook until almost dry and the water has evaporated.

Cover and steam on a low heat for 15 minutes. Add your fried onions, fluff up the rice, and serve with pilipili and a side of banana. Enjoy!