Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies (Photo: iStock)

With a rich, spice-infused sauce that clings to every tender piece, this beef dry fry recipe is simple enough for a weeknight but impressive enough for any occasion.

What you will need:

1kg T-bone steak cut into cubes

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon meat dry-fry spice

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup water

2 carrots, cut into strips

1 sweet pepper, cut into strips

What to do:

In a pan over medium heat, pour the oil and saute the meat. Add the onions, and go in with the ginger powder, wet and dry fry spice, black Pepper and paprika.

Mix well and add salt, then go in with the vinegar and water. Bring to a simmer and cook until all the liquid is almost evaporated, the sauce is thick and coats the beef, and the meat is tender. This is about 20-25 minutes or until you see the oils bubbling up (if your beef is a tough cut, you want to cook it in the pressure cooker for it to become soft).

Now add in the carrots and sweet pepper and cook for another 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes. Enjoy!