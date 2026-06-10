Secret to better skin? Knowing what it needs day and night

The morning routine protects, while the nighttime routine repairs (Photo: Gemini)

A good skincare routine can help keep skin healthy, radiant and protected. However, many people do not realise that the skin has different needs during the day and at night. This is why morning and evening skincare routines are not the same.

Morning and night skincare routines follow a similar structure, but they are designed with different goals in mind. A morning routine focuses on preparing and protecting your skin for the day ahead, while a night routine is more focused on cleansing, treatment and overnight dehydration.

During the day, the skin faces many external challenges. Sunlight, pollution, dust and sweat can all affect its appearance and health. A morning skincare routine is designed to prepare and protect the skin from these daily stressors.

The first step in a morning routine is cleansing. Washing the face removes oil and sweat that may have accumulated overnight. After cleansing, applying a moisturiser helps keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

One of the most important morning skincare products is sunscreen. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can contribute to premature ageing, dark spots and other skin concerns. Sunscreen acts as a protective barrier against these harmful effects.

Nighttime skincare serves a different purpose. While we sleep, the skin enters repair mode. This is when it works to recover from the damage caused by environmental factors during the day. As a result, an evening skincare routine focuses more on cleansing and nourishment.

At night, it is important to remove makeup, sunscreen and dirt that have built up throughout the day. Leaving these products on the skin can clog pores and lead to breakouts. A thorough cleanse helps create a fresh surface for skincare products to work effectively.

After cleansing, many people use treatment products such as serums or creams designed to address specific concerns like dryness, acne or uneven skin tone. Moisturisers are also important at night because they help support the skin's natural repair process while sleeping.

One common mistake is using the same products both morning and night without considering the skin's changing needs. Products that protect the skin during the day may not provide the nourishment needed overnight. Likewise, some nighttime treatments may be too heavy to wear during the day.

The key difference between morning and night skincare is simple: the morning routine protects, while the nighttime routine repairs. Both are important and work together to keep skin looking and feeling its best.

Healthy skin is not about having a complicated routine or expensive products. Consistency matters more than perfection. By understanding what your skin needs at different times of the day, you can build habits that support long-term skin health and confidence.