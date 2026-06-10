Why coffee brown is the new fashion favourite

Coffee brown has officially claimed its spot as a favourite go-to base for stylish, high-fashion outfits (Photo: Gemini)

Wearing an all-brown outfit is an effortless way to look incredibly chic and put-together. To keep this single-colour outfit from looking boring, flat, or heavy, mix up your fabrics. You can easily create visual interest by wearing a heavy wool trench coat over a textured, ribbed knit jumper and finishing the look with smooth leather trousers or boots.

For a softer, more relaxed everyday look, try combining dark brown with warm, light neutrals. Combining this deep coffee shade with colours such as cream, ivory, beige or soft buttery vanilla will instantly brighten up the look. This simple colour combination works perfectly for casual weekend outings and professional office settings alike.

Another great option for those who prefer an understated style is to embrace natural, earthy colours. Coffee brown blends beautifully with other outdoor tones such as olive green, sage, moss and warm terracotta, ensuring there is no awkward colour clashing.

To keep brown outfits looking their best, follow three simple rules. First, break up dark tones with a lighter piece like off-white sneakers or shiny accessories. Next, opt for gold or brass jewellery to complement brown’s warm undertones. Finally, use coffee brown as a backdrop for bold accents like light blue, bright orange, or cherry red.