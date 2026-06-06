×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Jorts are fashion's unexpected must-have this season

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Jorts are fashion’s unexpected must-have this season
 From fashion faux pas to street style staple, jorts are back and bigger than ever (Photo: Gemini)

Whether you are aiming for a nostalgic throwback look or a clean, modern aesthetic, jorts offer a highly versatile base that can be dressed up or down depending on how you anchor the outfit.

For a classic streetwear vibe that leans into early 2000s nostalgia, pairing your jorts with oversized pieces is the perfect approach. You can create an effortless Y2K look by wearing a heavy-knit, baggy graphic t-shirt that drops slightly over the waistband, or by layering an unzipped hoodie over a white tank top. To complete this relaxed silhouette, avoid thin shoes and opt for chunky retro runners, classic skate shoes, or Vans.

If you want a more sophisticated look, you can easily elevate rugged jorts by introducing smart-casual and preppy elements into your outfit. Striking this balance involves pairing the wide-leg denim with a crisp, open shirt or a striped poplin button-down. For a clean aesthetic during cooler evenings, you can tuck a lightweight, short-sleeve knit polo into your shorts or simply throw a crewneck sweater over your shoulders. 

For an edgy, fashion-forward look, contrast baggy jorts with fitted tops like baby tees or blouses. Pair them with knee-high or cowboy boots for a bold finish, and mix textures like raw denim with silk or lace for a softer, high-fashion edge.

Mastering the jorts trend comes down to the right accessories and a balanced silhouette. Since they often fall at or below the knee, pair them with a cropped or tucked-in top to define your shape. A thick leather belt with a bold buckle helps break up the denim, while a vintage baseball cap or structured hat adds a casual, grounded finish.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
Next article
Secret to better skin? Knowing what it needs day and night
Secret to better skin? Knowing what it needs day and night
.

Similar Articles

Jorts are fashion's unexpected must-have this season
By Molly Chebet 6h ago
Jorts are fashion's unexpected must-have this season
Beauty on a budget: Looking your best without overspending
By Cellestine Waeni Jun. 6, 2026
Beauty on a budget: Looking your best without overspending
What you need to know about caring for a new piercing
By Cellestine Waeni Jun. 4, 2026
What you need to know about caring for a new piercing
.

Latest Articles

How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
How to wear a headwrap with confidence and style
Fashion And Beauty
By Jael Wakesho
3h ago
Secret to better skin? Knowing what it needs day and night
Fashion And Beauty
By Cellestine Waeni
3h ago
Jorts are fashion's unexpected must-have this season
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
6h ago
Should you quit after a negative appraisal?
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
6h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to pick a first-date outfit without overthinking it
By Agnes Mwandawiro Jun. 3, 2026
How to pick a first-date outfit without overthinking it
>How the right innerwear size can transform comfort and confidence
By Agnes Mwandawiro May. 21, 2026
How the right innerwear size can transform comfort and confidence
>Elevate your graphic T-shirt into a fashion statement
By Molly Chebet May. 16, 2026
Elevate your graphic T-shirt into a fashion statement
>The fedora can instantly elevate any look, any time
By Molly Chebet May. 6, 2026
The fedora can instantly elevate any look, any time

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved