Jorts are fashion’s unexpected must-have this season

From fashion faux pas to street style staple, jorts are back and bigger than ever (Photo: Gemini)

Whether you are aiming for a nostalgic throwback look or a clean, modern aesthetic, jorts offer a highly versatile base that can be dressed up or down depending on how you anchor the outfit.

For a classic streetwear vibe that leans into early 2000s nostalgia, pairing your jorts with oversized pieces is the perfect approach. You can create an effortless Y2K look by wearing a heavy-knit, baggy graphic t-shirt that drops slightly over the waistband, or by layering an unzipped hoodie over a white tank top. To complete this relaxed silhouette, avoid thin shoes and opt for chunky retro runners, classic skate shoes, or Vans.

If you want a more sophisticated look, you can easily elevate rugged jorts by introducing smart-casual and preppy elements into your outfit. Striking this balance involves pairing the wide-leg denim with a crisp, open shirt or a striped poplin button-down. For a clean aesthetic during cooler evenings, you can tuck a lightweight, short-sleeve knit polo into your shorts or simply throw a crewneck sweater over your shoulders.

For an edgy, fashion-forward look, contrast baggy jorts with fitted tops like baby tees or blouses. Pair them with knee-high or cowboy boots for a bold finish, and mix textures like raw denim with silk or lace for a softer, high-fashion edge.

Mastering the jorts trend comes down to the right accessories and a balanced silhouette. Since they often fall at or below the knee, pair them with a cropped or tucked-in top to define your shape. A thick leather belt with a bold buckle helps break up the denim, while a vintage baseball cap or structured hat adds a casual, grounded finish.