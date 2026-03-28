Crochet is everywhere! Here’s how to wear it right

Crochet is naturally textured and often features open weaves, it works best when the rest of your outfit feels clean and understated (Photo: Gemini)

Crochet is everywhere right now! This popular style has moved far beyond its days as just a beach look. Once reserved for swimsuit cover-ups or music festivals, it has evolved into something far more versatile, stylish and suitable for almost any occasion.

The key to pulling it off lies in balance: pairing its busy, hand-knitted texture with simple, modern and smooth pieces. Because crochet is naturally textured and often features open weaves, it works best when the rest of your outfit feels clean and understated.

When styling crochet outfits, balancing volume is essential. If you’re wearing an oversized or flowy piece, pair it with something tailored or form-fitting to keep the look polished.

At the same time, it’s important to consider transparency. Since most crochet pieces are inherently sheer, layering with nude or matching camisoles, fitted vest tops, or bodysuits helps create a smooth silhouette. For dresses, a simple slip lining maintains the look without revealing too much.

Crochet naturally leans bohemian, but to keep it looking modern rather than dated, it’s best to avoid overdoing it with fringing, tie-dye, or heavy gladiator sandals.

Instead, opt for minimalist accessories like a woven tote or sleek sandals. If you prefer monochrome outfits, stick to clean colour palettes, while colourful patchwork can give a retro feel, neutrals like white, cream, black, and navy instantly make crochet look more refined.

Some combinations never fail. A crochet top paired with denim, whether baggy jeans or Bermuda shorts, creates a relaxed yet vibrant daytime look. For something more elevated, a neutral crochet top styled with linen or tailored trousers works perfectly for a summer evening.

The crochet dress is equally versatile. Wear it with flat sandals for a laid-back beach vibe, or dress it up with heels and bold gold jewellery for dinner or a night out.

Matching sets are another standout option; coordinated crochet skirts and tops offer an effortlessly chic look with minimal styling needed. Simply switch between sandals or heels depending on the occasion.