Style your kaftan for every occasion like a pro

Kaftans are versatile, working for everything from relaxed beach days to sophisticated evening looks, depending on how they are styled (Photo: Gemini)

When styling a kaftan, it is important to balance its voluminous, flowy silhouette with the right accessories and structure. Kaftans are versatile, working for everything from relaxed beach days to sophisticated evening looks, depending on how they are styled. Adding a belt is one of the most transformative styling tricks, as it creates structure and a more defined, feminine silhouette.

There are several belt options to choose from. Wide leather or fabric belts offer a clear definition, while metallic belts add elegance, especially for formal occasions. Some prefer hidden belts, with modern kaftans often featuring internal ties or concealed fastenings that cinch the waist without disrupting the flow of the sleeves.

Footwear also plays a key role in shaping the look. The kaftan’s mood can shift easily from formal to casual depending on the shoes. For a relaxed, chic outfit, clean white sneakers create a modern, effortless feel perfect for everyday wear.

When heading to the beach, one can pair a kaftan with strappy leather sandals, slides, or thong sandals. These remain the natural choice for vacation wear. For a glamorous evening with friends or a fancy date, one can elevate a kaftan by pairing it with embellished heels or sleek wedges to add sophisticated height.

When layering a kaftan, one must consider texture and depth. Being highly versatile, a kaftan can be layered with a blazer or a long-line vest to create a structured contrast against its flowing silhouette. It can also be paired with a denim jacket, which works perfectly for a casual, boho-chic daytime look.

During the colder season, one can stay warm in a kaftan by styling it over straight-leg linen trousers or leggings, creating a layered, modest silhouette.

Adding accessories and statement jewellery is also a recommended approach when styling a kaftan. With some modern kaftans featuring bold prints and wide necklines, it is important to choose jewellery that complements rather than overwhelms the look.

For example, kaftans with high necklines pair well with large, dramatic earrings that draw attention to the face. For V-neck styles, layered necklaces or a single statement pendant can effectively fill the open space. On the wrists, thick cuffs and bangles can add drama and interest to the wide sleeves without overwhelming the overall look.