The fedora can instantly elevate any look, any time

The most memorable outfits are often defined by one standout accessory that draws everything together (Photo: Gemini)

When styling a fedora hat, it is important to consider the occasion or setting, as it can serve as a casual accessory for errands or a sophisticated finishing touch for formal events.

When heading out for weekend errands, one can pair a wool or felt fedora with a casual white T-shirt and ripped jeans. Finish the look with white trainers to create a relaxed, cool vibe. A wide-brimmed fedora also works well with a floral maxi dress or a flowy midi skirt. This outfit is ideal for a night out with friends at concerts or outdoor events.

In a professional setting, a fedora should feel like a deliberate part of a structured outfit. Pair a neutral-toned fedora with a tailored blazer and high-waisted trousers. Keeping the look monochromatic ensures the hat feels intentional rather than an afterthought. For work, a structured fedora can be worn with a crisp button-down shirt tucked into a pencil skirt for a sharp, fashion-forward look.

The colour and shape of your fedora should match the occasion. For formal events such as dinners or parties, choose a hat with a defined shape and a bold colour to appear more polished. Neutral shades such as black, tan, or beige are versatile and timeless. If you prefer a statement piece, opt for deeper tones like dark green or burgundy.

For evening events, a burgundy or black felt fedora pairs well with a one-shoulder dress or a sleek midi skirt and heels. For a more edgy look, combine a fedora with a leather jacket, black skinny jeans and stiletto ankle boots. At the beach, style it with a crochet dress or a simple shorts-and-top combination.

For themed events or outdoor weddings, a high-crowned fedora can be paired with statement jewellery and a long, elegant gown. Hairstyles such as low ponytails, waves, or braids complement the look. In colder seasons, wear a wool fedora with a chunky jumper, tailored coat, and ankle boots. Face shape also matters; wider brims suit broader faces, while narrower brims complement smaller ones.