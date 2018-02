ALSO READ: Hot Journalist John Allan Namu gifted a car worth millions

Let’s talk about love, we are in the Valentine mood and the newly-weds Bahati and Diana Marua have been blessed with a baby girl. How cute is that? We had really waited for this and it is finally here.

They have name the baby, Heaven Bahati. Such a heavenly name...right?

We wish them the best as they begin their journey in parenthood.

