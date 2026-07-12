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Why physical touch can be difficult in relationships

Between The Sheets
 By Jael Wakesho | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why physical touch can be difficult in relationships
 People raised in warm, physically affectionate families are more likely to expect and enjoy close contact (Photo: iStock)

 Physical touch plays an important role in romantic relationships, yet many couples struggle to express or maintain it consistently.

The reasons are often varied and overlapping, rooted in early life experiences, individual personality, learned behaviours and relationship dynamics.

Childhood attachment, for instance, shapes how we experience physical affection in adulthood. People raised in warm, physically affectionate families are more likely to expect and enjoy close contact.

On the other hand, those from homes where touch was scarce or reserved may associate physical closeness with discomfort, shame, or vulnerability. Similarly, people with insecure attachment styles, such as avoidant, anxious, or disorganised attachment, often respond differently to physical affection.

Some may pull away from touch as a way of preserving their independence or protecting themselves emotionally. A personal history of trauma or abuse can also make touch triggering, even within a loving romantic relationship.

Survivors may experience flashbacks, panic, or dissociation when touched, even by trusted partners. This should not be interpreted as a rejection of intimacy but rather as a protective coping mechanism.

Sensory processing differences are another important factor. For some neurodivergent individuals, physical touch can feel overwhelming or irritating instead of soothing.

Differences in libido and the need for physical affection can also influence how couples experience touch.

One partner may crave frequent cuddling and closeness, while the other may naturally prefer less physical contact. Without open communication, these differences can easily lead to resentment, misunderstanding, and emotional distance.

Relationship dynamics also have a significant impact. Stress, unresolved conflict, and emotional disconnection naturally reduce the desire for physical closeness.

When partners feel unheard, unappreciated, or emotionally unsafe, their bodies often mirror that disconnection.

As a result, touch may begin to feel awkward or forced, especially when the relationship is marked by tension. Likewise, routine can gradually erode intimacy, as physical affection should feel spontaneous rather than like an obligation.

Cultural and gender norms also shape expectations around touch. Some cultures discourage public displays of affection or place little emphasis on physical affection during childhood.

Gender socialisation may teach men to suppress vulnerability and women to become primary caregivers, influencing how touch is both offered and received.

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