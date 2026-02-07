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Is buying lingerie worth it or just a waste of money?

Between The Sheets
 By Chris Hart | 9 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Is buying lingerie worth it or just a waste of money?
  Bold colours and sheer fabrics suggest that you’re full of confidence, while thongs imply you feel pretty good about your shape (Photo: Gemini)

Hi Chris,

Do men actually like women to wear sexy lingerie? I see all the ads and that stuff does look lovely, but it’s so expensive and impractical! Would I get my money’s worth?

Sexy Lingerie

Chris says, 

Hi Sexy Lingerie!

What your man likes best is when you’re wearing nothing at all, of course, but he’ll also be impressed by sexy lingerie. Partly that’s because your clothing says a lot about you. Think how smart business suits signal success while casuals signal confidence.

And your underwear also says a lot about your personality! Bold colours and sheer fabrics suggest that you’re full of confidence, while thongs imply you feel pretty good about your shape. So if you want your love life to go with a swing, it’s a good idea to pay as much attention to what is normally under cover as you do to the rest of your clothes, because your lingerie choices can be very revealing!

And they also send some wonderful hidden messages. Like, if your bra and knickers match, then it wasn’t him who decided to have sex this evening, was it?

Choose lingerie that makes you feel good, of course. And if you’re looking for romance, aim for delicate fabrics and sexy designs, because men really are impressed by all that. Dark red, of course, is a really broad hint that tonight will be special, and rather than tights, consider wearing a garter, or suspender belt and stockings. And high heels, of course! It sounds like a cliché, but high heels really do make a difference. They don’t just make your legs look longer, they emphasise your bottom and make it look tighter.

And your man really will appreciate all this attention! Because that’s what it’s all really about. What you’re really doing is sending the message that you’re thinking about him sexually, and that you’re playing the seductress. That and the sheer novelty of wearing something different and special make sexy underwear a real turn on for men, even though you’re probably not going to be wearing it for very long!

All the best,

Chris

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