People are getting a cute new face tattoo - and it's all because of Meghan Markle

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were dating, the American actress has been inspiring wardrobes across the world.

Her style is unlike any other modern royal, swapping smart dresses for flared trousers, suits and ripped jeans.

Like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, whatever she wears quickly flies off the shelves as people rush to copy her style.

And it's not just the Duchess of Sussex's clothes people want to copy, and some women are even having tattoos on their faces to copy one of her cute features. Meghan is naturally stunning

Don't worry, it's not some huge bold design - it's her sweet freckles.

Tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow told New Beauty she's been "crazy busy" since the royal wedding, with men and women wanting freckles tattooed on,

She claims lots of people have been coming in to her studio Twin Peonies, in Canada, to ask for Meghan's natural look.

The tattoos are semi-permanent, lasting about three years, and they take about an hour to do.

And Gabrielle isn't the only person to offer the tattoos, and people across the world have been having it done.

