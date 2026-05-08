How focus and creativity shaped Ayako’s animation career

My favourite unit was character animation because I really enjoyed bringing my characters to life and giving them their own personality

For young Laura, dating on campus was a mix of vibes, confusion, and last-minute plans. The animator remembers how one minute she would be studying together with a comrade at Multimedia University and the next she is catching feelings, and somehow it all fitted well with studies.

We know you as a young animator who has won numerous awards and recognitions. Other than that, who is Laura?

Apart from being an animator, I am also an accountant and calligrapher. Outside of work, I am someone who enjoys the little joys of life and making new friends.

Where and what did you study in University/College?

Multimedia University of Kenya – Bachelor's of Film Production and Animation.

Favourite/worst unit while on campus?

My favourite unit was character animation because I really enjoyed bringing my characters to life and giving them their own personality. My worst unit was Microeconomics; I just didn’t connect with it as much.

Best and least favourite lecturer?

My best lecturer was Madam Wairimu Nguyo. She always emphasized that our animation should reflect Kenyan culture, which really shaped how I approach my work. Up to date, she has been very supportive and even still writes recommendations for me, which I really appreciate. I never really had a worst lecturer.

How was campus life generally?

Campus life was really interesting and fun for me. Being a class representative helped me grow and connect with different people, and I got to meet amazing friends along the way. It was a mix of learning, responsibilities, and good memories.

How did you make money while on campus?

I made money on campus by crocheting, a skill I learnt from YouTube.

How was dating on campus?

Dating on campus was a mix of vibes, confusion, and last-minute plans. One minute you are studying together, the next you are catching feelings, and somehow it all fits between assignments and deadlines.

What do you think of campus relationships?

Campus relationships can be meaningful because you can meet someone who truly connects with you. I think it really depends on the two people involved; some relationships work and others don’t. But either way you learn something from the experience.

Where did you hang out on weekends?

My friends and I would hang out at art galleries, attend events on and off campus, or try out new restaurants.

What did you do with your free time?

During my free time, I enjoyed sketching and learning new crochet styles from YouTube. It was a way for me to relax while staying creative.

Classmates you will never forget?

I think I will never forget Kilashi. We are still best friends to this day. It’s funny because we share the same name, Laura, but she prefers to go by Kilashi. She was always the outgoing one, while I was more introverted, and together we made a perfect duo, almost like fire and water. We complemented each other in a way that made campus life feel more memorable.

Are you doing what you studied in school?

Yes, I specialized in Animation and that’s still my creative path. Right now, I work as a freelance animator, and I also do accounting on the side.

What inspired you to pursue animation, and how has your journey been as a young woman in the creative industry in Kenya?

I pursed animation because, from a young age I loved drawing and watching cartoons, and my curiosity about how animations are produced made me choose to study it.My journey so far has had its ups and downs, from figuring out what I enjoy, to facing job rejection, to learning how to refine my portfolio, and eventually discovering my strengths in character design and 2d animation.

What challenges have you faced in the animation field, and how have you overcome them?

One of the challenges I have faced is limited opportunities, since the industry is still growing in Kenya and there aren’t as many established animation studios. I have also experienced the challenge of finding consistent paid freelance work. I have overcome this by continuously improving my skills, building my portfolio and putting my work out there to reach more opportunities.

How do Kenyan culture and stories influence the kind of animations you create?

When I create, I always aim for familiarity. I want my audience to see something they recognize in my work, whether from everyday life, culture, or shared experience, so that the stories feel more real and relatable.

What advice would you give to other young women in Kenya who dream of becoming animators?

Your skill and the quality of your work will speak for you. Animation is a wide field; focus on one niche, stay consistent, and let your effort and dedication do the rest. Use AI thoughtfully, as a tool that supports your process rather than replaces your creativity, so that your work feels authentic and personal.

What can you tell your young campus self?

I would tell her that our talent and curiosity have taken us to amazing places, so she should never doubt herself, keep believing in her skills, keep growing, and always stay curious.

Finale words, tips, encouragement or caution you would like to give?

Bet on yourself, it does get better. Use your free will wisely. As long as you have the freedom to choose and keep pushing forward, nothing is impossible.