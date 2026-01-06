Ten Kenyan women who defined 2025

In 2025, Kenyan women didn’t just make headlines; they made history. Across sports, activism, media, culture, and public service, women shattered ceilings, set records, won major awards, and took up space on both national and global stages.

Their achievements last year reflected not only personal excellence but also the collective energy of a generation redefining what Kenyan women can accomplish.

Truphena Muthoni

One of the most remarkable stories of the year came from environmental activist Truphena Muthoni.In December, she captured international attention when she set a Guinness World Record by hugging a tree for 72 straight hours in Nyeri an endurance based demonstration advocating for climate action and forest conservation.

Truphena’s effort surpassed her earlier 48hour record and drew widespread support, earning her formal commendations and the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal from President William Ruto for her contribution to environmental awareness and youth leadership.

Her unconventional method sparked national dialogue about deforestation, climate justice, and youth activism, and challenged Kenyans to reconsider how creative protest can influence policy and public consciousness.

Faith Kipyegon

The global athletics scene in 2025 belonged to Faith Kipyegon, whose name became synonymous with mastery in middle-distance running. At the prestigious Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, she ran a blistering 3:48.68 in the women’s 1500 meters, breaking her own world record and setting the fastest time ever at that distance.

She then carried that form into the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, claiming her fourth world title in the 1500m and reinforcing her legacy as one of the greatest middle‑distance runners of all time.

For her sustained excellence, Kipyegon continued to be recognised globally, and her performances captured the admiration of sports fans and institutions worldwide, affirming Kenya’s continued dominance in distance running.

Beatrice Chebet

Running in Kipyegon’s slipstream was another Kenyan powerhouse, Beatrice Chebet, whose 2025 season was historic in its own right. Chebet stunned the track world by setting a world record time of 13:58.06 in the 5000 meters at the Prefontaine

Classic became one of the first women ever to break the 14-minute barrier. She also shone at the World Championships, capturing gold in both the 5000m and 10,000m, a rare double that showcased her versatility and endurance.

Chebet’s accomplishments added further lustre to Kenya’s athletics reputation and made her one of the most decorated distance runners of the year.

Achieng Agutu

In the world of fashion and cultural influence, Achieng Agutu had a breakthrough year in 2025, solidifying her place as one of Kenya’s most prominent models and style icons. She made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, walking for the L’Oréal Paris show and sharing the stage with international fashion stars, while also gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 issue, photographed in Bermuda by renowned photographer Ben Watts.

Beyond runways and editorials, Agutu leveraged her growing social media influence, with nearly two million followers across platforms, to champion self-love, confidence, and body positivity, attracting partnerships with major beauty and lifestyle brands.

Highlighting her rising global profile, she attended the Fenty x Puma event in Barbados, where she met music and fashion icon Rihanna, a moment that symbolised her growing international recognition. Through these accomplishments, Agutu cemented herself not only as a fashion model but as a cultural influencer, shaping perceptions of African beauty and style

Njerae

Afro Indie singer and songwriter Njerae continued her rise as one of Kenya’s most influential musical talents in 2025, earning a series of notable milestones that elevated her career beyond local shores .She was named in Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025, becoming only the second East African artist to receive this distinction, which spotlights emerging stars poised for continental and global success.

Her chart‑topping single Aki Sioni emerged as one of Kenya’s most-streamed songs of the year, while her album Unintentional debuted among the Top 5 most‑streamed Kenyan albums on Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped list, cementing her popularity with listeners across the country. Additionally, Njerae was tapped as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for June 2025, a prestigious recognition that amplified her voice on international playlists and celebrated female artists across the continent.

She also earned a nomination for the Africa Choice Awards’ “Underground Artist of the Year”, affirming her growing artistic influence. Through these achievements, Njerae not only solidified her place in Kenya’s vibrant music scene but also represented East African music to global audiences.

Sarah Hassan

Actress and producer Sarah Hassan continued to cement her status as one of Kenya’s leading entertainment figures in 2025. She was honoured with the Entertainer of the Year Award at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards, recognising her exceptional contributions to storytelling and media on a continental stage.

Hassan also represented Kenyan talent at the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa, where she shared insights on the entertainment industry and showcased her growing influence.

Her work through Alfajiri Productions gained international attention, with films such as Just in Time reaching audiences on streaming platforms like Netflix. Additionally, she was recognised by Forbes Africa’s Over 30 Under 50 list, further highlighting her impact and leadership among Africa’s leading women achievers.

These accolades, alongside her continued dedication to producing compelling content, reinforce Hassan’s position as a prominent voice in Kenyan entertainment and a trailblazer for women in the industry.

Martha Karua

In 2025, veteran politician and lawyer Martha Karua continued to assert her influence on Kenya’s political landscape. She led the rebranding of NARC Kenya into the People’s Liberation Party (PLP), positioning the party as a renewed platform to unite opposition voices and appeal to the youth.

Karua also publicly declared her presidential ambition for the 2027 elections, pledging to lay a strong foundation for transformative governance. Throughout the year, she remained a vocal advocate for women’s rights, highlighting the urgent need for safety in public transport at the Women Transport Africa Conference and calling for enforceable policies to protect women.

She did not shy away from critiquing government actions either, challenging new bills signed into law by President William Ruto that she argued undermined democratic freedoms.

Her contributions were further recognised during Mashujaa Day 2025, where she was celebrated for her enduring commitment to democratic principles and civic leadership. Through these initiatives, Karua reaffirmed her role as one of Kenya’s most respected and influential female leaders

Hanifa Adan

Activist and civic leader Hanifa Adan continued to make a significant impact across Kenya and the region. She was honoured with the Best Social Media Impact Award at the Thamani Awards, recognising her influential role in raising awareness on governance, justice, and youth empowerment.

Throughout the year, Hanifa remained a leading voice in civic activism, mobilising citizens and advocating for accountability following the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests. Her dedication extended beyond Kenya’s borders, including a high-profile detention in Tanzania while attending the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, which highlighted the risks faced by human rights defenders in the region.

Through her consistent engagement in digital campaigns, public dialogue, and advocacy initiatives, Hanifa strengthened her position as one of the most prominent young voices championing justice, civic responsibility, and youth inclusion in 2025

Azeezah Hashim

Media personality Azeezah Hashim continued to cement her status as one of East Africa’s most influential figures in broadcasting and entertainment.

She made history as the first East African selected to host The Future Awards Africa, a prestigious pan-African event celebrating young leaders and change makers. Her influence also extended to the live stage, where she hosted major events across Kenya and the continent, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile and sought-after MC.

With previous accolades such as the Media Personality of the Year at the Ghana Odartey Style and Fashion Awards (OSFAS), Azeezah’s 2025 accomplishments reinforced her growing legacy as a leading voice in media, culture, and entertainment.

Shiksha Arora

Media personality Shiksha Arora expanded her career into acting with a supporting role in the Kenyan comedy film Inside Job, directed by Tosh Gitonga, which premiered on Netflix in June 2025.

This marked a significant milestone as she transitioned from presenting and media work into international streaming platforms, showcasing her versatility and range.

Beyond acting, Shiksha continued to capture public attention with her philanthropic efforts, including a widely celebrated gesture in June when she gave Sh100,000 to a stranger on Father’s Day, earning praise for her generosity and community spirit.

Alongside these achievements, she maintained her influence as a prominent media personality and digital creator, engaging a large social media following and cementing her status as one of Kenya’s most recognisable and respected voices in entertainment.

From global athletic records and groundbreaking creative projects to fearless activism and influential leadership, each has redefined what it means to lead, inspire, and leave a mark.