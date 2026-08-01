How stigma fuels Hepatitis B in endemic zones

Salima Sitet plays with her one year four month old child [Standard]

In the quiet rhythm of family life in Baringo County, Nelson once moved without fear. He shared meals, laughter, and closeness with those he loved.

Then, at sixteen, everything changed. Diagnosed with Hepatitis B—the same virus that had already taken his mother and elder brother—he woke to a new, painful reality. Overnight, plates, spoons, and cups became instruments of separation.

Though he understood the need to protect his family, the isolation cut deep. This was no distant tragedy; it was his life unfolding in Form Two, marked by frequent illnesses that sent him home from school with leave sheets for specialized care.