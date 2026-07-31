Nurses strike paralyses healthcare services in Rift Valley counties

Kenya National Union of Nurses members in Uasin Gishu County strike over unresolved grievances on July 30, 2026. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

Public health services in three Rift Valley counties were paralysed as nurses and clinical officers downed their tools over unresolved grievances affecting their work.

In Kericho County, members of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) were protesting the delay in the implementation of the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by the county government.

Led by their local chapter chairman Peter Rono, the nurses accused Governor Eric Mutai’s administration of ignoring their grievances by failing to sign the CBA.His sentiments were echoed by KNUN Secretary General, Kericho chapter, Geoffrey Tarus, who said they are not going to return to work until their demands are met.

The strike came just three days after Governor Mutai signed a Memorandum of Understanding with doctors and pharmacists to end a three-week strike.

In Uasin Gishu County, KNUN members commenced their strike on Thursday to protest unresolved grievances affecting healthcare workers.

The strike was announced by branch officials led by Glen Kevin Kimutai (Chair, Midwives),

Bernard Lagat (UHC Representative) and Nancy Chemweno (Branch Trustee) who vowed that members would down tools until their grievances are addressed.

Among the key issues the union is complaining about is delayed salary payments by the county government and unfulfilled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which was arrived at in 2017.

Other grievances include delayed promotions and non-employment of interns.

"We have on several occasions sought dialogue with our employer, but our demands have fallen on deaf ears. We won't relent until they listen to our demands," Mr Kimutai said in Eldoret after announcing the commencement of the strike.

The officials said repeated engagements with the County Government of Uasin Gishu have not yielded results, leaving nurses with no option but to down their tools.

"We are committed to serving our people, but our welfare must also be respected. Until these issues are addressed, the strike continues," Chemweno said.

According to the health workers, the devolved unit has declined to implement the return-to-work formula and CBA they reached in 2017 after they had gone on strike.

Kimutai said some of their members are almost retiring, but they have not been promoted, some of them having worked for over 30 years. They want this reviewed every three years.

The union has called on the County Government to urgently address the grievances to restore normal healthcare services in the county.

They cited a major impediment in the implementation of the return-to-work formula and CBA, as some governors are reluctant to implement agreements reached during negotiations.

"We are calling on our patients that we are not on strike, but the county government is on strike for turning a blind eye to health workers' grievances. Our patients should just go seek services in private hospitals as we are not at work until we are listened to," said Mr Lagat.In Turkana County, kidney patients were suffering during the strike, as they lacked essential drugs and services.

John Esibitar, a resident, said access to basic healthcare remains a daily struggle in remote parts of the county.

He cited Lochakula Dispensary, where kidney patients continue to face difficulties getting even essential care.

The strike has also drawn political criticism of the CECM Epem Esekon, who has declared his intention to contest the Turkana South parliamentary seat.

Peter Ekiru, a resident, accused Dr Epem of being too focused on politics at a time when the health sector demands his full attention, and called on him to resign.

Epem has made no secret of his political ambitions.

At a recent rally in Turkana South, attended by Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai, Epem responded to talk of his bid with the remark, "kwani yeye akisimama kuna shida wapi" — loosely, "what is the problem if he vies?"

Contacted in writing over the call to resign and the concerns raised about services during the strike, Epem declined to respond.

He said patients in the county have continued to receive services despite the ongoing strike.

Speaking during a supportive supervision visit to Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH), Epen said the strike was a national matter that affects all 47 counties, saying the matter was being handled by the Council of Governors.

"Any critical patient will be catered for," Dr Epem said.

"Our health workers, although they are on strike, are allowed by law to attend to critical patients."