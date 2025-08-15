Why Bungoma's teenage girls get pregnant to stay in school

“I’d Rather Get Pregnant Than Miss School. I’d rather get pregnant twice a year than miss school for good.”
It is a disturbing confession, but for many schoolgirls in Bungoma County, Western Kenya, it reflects a cruel reality shaped by poverty, menstrual stigma, and a society that continues to neglect the needs of adolescent girls.
Bungoma is among Kenya’s hardest-hit counties in the face of the “triple threat” early pregnancy, new HIV infections, and high school dropout rates among teenagers.
