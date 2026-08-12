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Siaya county steps up Ebola preparedness

Health & Science
 By Isaiah Gwengi | 8h ago | 2 min read
 

Volunteers of the DRC Red Cross carry the body of an Ebola virus disease victim from the morgue of the Rwampara health centre, Ituri Province, on June 8, 2026. [AFP]

The Siaya County Government has stepped up Ebola preparedness, bringing together health, veterinary, environmental and other key sectors to strengthen the capacity to detect and respond to the deadly disease.

The move comes amid concerns over the potential spread of Ebola across borders, with health officials warning that Siaya’s proximity to countries affected by the disease calls for heightened surveillance and early intervention.

The county’s Department of Health convened a two-day multi-sectoral Ebola Preparedness and Response Stakeholders Meeting under the One Health approach to assess existing preparedness, identify gaps and establish coordinated measures for a possible outbreak.

County Executive for Health Jacqueline Oduol said the county could not afford to be complacent given its strategic location and the movement of people across borders.

Prof Oduol called for increased vigilance and early action to prevent the introduction and spread of Ebola in the county.

“Preparedness is critical because of our proximity to countries affected by Ebola,” she said, urging stakeholders to remain alert and work together to protect communities.

She commended the various stakeholders for committing their time and resources to the preparedness exercise, saying protecting residents from emerging health threats required a collective effort.

Chief Officer for Health Omondi Owino said strong coordination among sectors was essential in ensuring that Siaya quickly detects, isolates and manages any suspected Ebola case.

Dr Owino said the county had made significant progress in its preparedness efforts but acknowledged the need to continuously identify and address gaps.

He expressed optimism that the meeting would contribute to the establishment of fully functional Ebola response units capable of mounting an effective response should a case be detected.

The meeting brought together representatives from different sectors and partners who reviewed measures already undertaken by the county and examined how existing systems could be strengthened.

Stakeholders also clarified their respective responsibilities in Ebola preparedness and response, providing a roadmap for coordinated action in the event of an outbreak.

The One Health approach brings together human health, animal health and environmental sectors in addressing disease threats, recognising the close link between people, animals and their surroundings.

In Siaya, the approach is particularly important given the movement of people, livestock and goods across the county, as well as the activities of fishermen, traders and transport operators who interact with populations within and beyond the county.

The preparedness meeting was supported by Amref Health Africa in Kenya through Imarisha Jamii, with funding from the US Department of State.

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