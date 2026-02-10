×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths

Health & Science
 By Marion Kithi | 2h ago | 3 min read
 

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro officially opens the Mkaomoto dispensary in Ganda ward, Malindi Sub County, on December 11, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kilifi County has opened a new 40-bed capacity maternity wing and a twin theatre at Malindi Sub-County Hospital in efforts to curb maternal and newborn deaths.

According to the Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS) of 2022, about 532 expectant mothers die of pregnancy-related complications out of every 100,000 live births in Kilifi County.

This rate is slightly higher than the national average of 530 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and surpasses the global average of 223 per 100,000 live births.

Kilifi County Health and Sanitation Director Hassan Leli, revealed that there were 36 confirmed maternal deaths in 2025. 

"We had 36 confirmed maternal deaths in 2025 out of 100,000 live births. This initiative will bridge the gap. This project has also helped us with an ambulance, which will help with mothers' referrals," Dr Leli said. 

He said that 70 per cent of women in Kilifi delivered in hospital last year, and the county is making efforts to reduce home deliveries. 

The new facility equipped with twin theatres would be a relief for mothers who have been relying on one general emergency theatre at the Malindi hospital.

The new maternity project, which is part of the Afya ya Mama, Ustawi wa Jamii initiative, is a collaboration between the Department of Health and partners, World Friends in Kenya.

Partly funded by the Italian Cooperation, the facility is expected to significantly reduce referrals, ease congestion, and ensure that mothers deliver safely and with dignity closer to their homes.

Speaking on Sunday during the launch, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro expressed hope that the facility with modern equipment will reduce maternal and newborn deaths.

"The maternal mortality rate was very high in the past. We are trying to bridge the gap as a county on this issue. Our mothers who visit this hospital from now on will not have to wait," said Mung'aro.

The governor said that mothers with emergency cases were forced to wait due to the unavailability of maternal theatres.

"We had only one theatre at the Malindi sub-county hospital, which facilitates every emergency, and sometimes we had mothers who required caesarean sections who had to wait for long because they had to queue, probably because there was another emergency in the theatre," he said.

Mung'aro reaffirmed that maternal and child health remains a top priority of his administration.

"This important milestone is the result of a strong and impactful collaboration with the Government of Italy, a true demonstration of how partnerships can accelerate service delivery for our people," he said.

Italy's Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini said Italy they will continue to enhance and reinforce their deep-rooted historical roots with Kenya.

"Serving over 300,000 people across the county, this modern and fully equipped maternity ward reflects Italy’s continuous commitment to support the creation of an integrated health system, one that connects facilities, health workers, and communities, with women and children at its centre,'' she said.

Bernini took pride in the new facility, saying it would make childbirth safer, handle emergencies and care for mothers and newborns.

''I thank all the health workers who work every day and take care of patients side by side, changing and saving lives. Thank you so much for what you are doing," she said.

Italian Agency for Development Cooperation Kenya director Fabio Minniti said the project is part of a partnership between the Italian government and Kenya.

''The construction of the new maternity ward and the equipment cost Sh136.9 million (900,000 euros),'' he said. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Next article
Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths
Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths
.

Similar Articles

Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
By Benard Orwongo 2026-02-09 18:00:19
Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
By James Wanzala 2026-02-09 07:00:00
Artificial Intelligence to transform safety in Kenya's mining sector
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-09 06:00:00
Reconstructive surgery offers more than treatment of breast cancer
.

Latest Articles

Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Capital projects pose challenge to wildlife conservation, says PS Museiya
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2026-02-10 13:16:35
Kilifi county government in bid to curb maternal, newborn deaths
Health & Science
By Marion Kithi
2026-02-10 13:03:45
Kenya embraces single-dose HPV vaccine as cervical cancer deaths remain high
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-02-10 10:02:20
Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
Health & Science
By Benard Orwongo
2026-02-09 18:00:19
.

Recommended Articles

>Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
By Ayoki Onyango 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Health gains in a cup: Tea helps fight chronic illness
>Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal
>Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
By Phares Mutembei 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Kidney transplant survivor triumphs over disease to top KCSE against odds
>Escort-in-Chief: Neurologist's lessons in care, empathy, and brain science
By Gardy Chacha 2026-02-09 00:00:00
Escort-in-Chief: Neurologist's lessons in care, empathy, and brain science
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved