Ebola closes in on 2,000 deaths as DRC outbreak tests limits of response

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The Ebola outbreak tearing through the Democratic Republic of Congo has crossed another threshold, with more deaths and nearly 2,000 people now confirmed dead as health authorities confront a virus that is spreading beyond the reach of conventional containment efforts.

According to the latest figures from Congolese health authorities, 4,294 people have been confirmed infected, while 1,960 have died. Another 722 patients are hospitalised or remain under hospital care, putting the crude case-fatality rate at 45.6 per cent. That is, almost one in every two people confirmed to have Ebola has died.

Contact tracing, one of the central tools used to break chains of Ebola transmission, is running at about 85 per cent.

The numbers expose the scale of an outbreak that has already become the largest Ebola epidemic recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is being described by health authorities and international agencies as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak yet recorded.

But behind the headline numbers is an even more troubling reality: a substantial share of infections are being detected outside established chains of transmission, making it harder for responders to identify who has been exposed before they become infectious.

The World Health Organization says the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, a relatively rare strain for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment. The agency has warned that the response is taking place against a backdrop of insecurity, population movement and a humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.

The outbreak was officially declared in May after infections were detected in Ituri Province, but WHO now says genetic investigations indicate transmission may have been underway months earlier.

The longer Ebola circulates undetected, the harder it becomes to reconstruct transmission chains and identify people who may have been exposed. WHO has said the outbreak's rapid growth has been compounded by misdiagnosis of some early infections as illnesses such as malaria or typhoid.

The response is also being complicated by insecurity, difficult terrain, population displacement, strained health services and mistrust in some communities.

For health workers, this means the fight is no longer simply about treating patients who arrive at Ebola centres. It is increasingly about finding infections before they arrive at treatment facilities.

That is particularly difficult when people who have been exposed cannot be identified quickly.

Recent reporting indicates that 60 to 70 per cent of new infections may be occurring outside known contact chains, a warning sign that the epidemic is outrunning parts of the surveillance system.

The implication is stark: the confirmed case count may represent only part of the epidemic's true footprint.

Against that backdrop, a US biotechnology company says it has received regulatory approval in DRC to begin testing an experimental Ebola treatment that could offer a new option for patients.

NanoViricides announced on Monday that DRC's regulatory agency, ACOREP, had approved a Phase II clinical trial of NV-387, an oral antiviral being developed in the form of gummies.

The company says the trial will be conducted with Om Sai Clinical Research, an India-based contract research organisation, and that supplies of the investigational drug are already in DRC.

The drug has not yet been shown to treat Ebola effectively in humans.

The Phase II trial is intended to determine whether the experimental medicine is safe and effective in people infected with the virus. Claims by the company about the drug's potential remain subject to clinical testing.

NanoViricides says NV-387 is designed as a broad-spectrum antiviral that targets a feature used by viruses to enter human cells. The company argues that this mechanism could make it less vulnerable to viral mutations than treatments aimed at specific viral proteins.

Those claims now face the much harder test of human clinical trials. The form of the treatment could be significant if clinical trials demonstrate that it works.

Other experimental Ebola treatments currently being studied require intravenous administration. In a rapidly expanding outbreak affecting remote and resource-constrained communities, delivering infusions can be logistically demanding.

NanoViricides says its NV-387 product dissolves in the mouth and does not require water or conventional tablet swallowing. This could make administration easier for some patients, particularly in settings where access to medical infrastructure is limited. But convenience alone will not determine whether the drug becomes part of the Ebola response.

The development comes as researchers are already testing other approaches against Bundibugyo virus.

A WHO-backed trial known as PARTNERS is evaluating remdesivir, the monoclonal antibody MBP134 and combinations of the two. The first patient received the antibody cocktail in July, according to WHO reporting.

WHO has also reported progress on vaccine research, including development of a vaccine specifically targeting Bundibugyo virus. At the same time, scientists are examining whether Ervebo, the licensed Ebola vaccine designed for the Zaire species, could provide protection against Bundibugyo.

For the current outbreak, however, there is still no licensed vaccine or specific treatment approved for Bundibugyo Ebola.

The epidemic is unfolding in communities already carrying the burden of conflict and displacement.

Eastern DRC has millions of internally displaced people, many living in crowded settlements where access to clean water, sanitation and healthcare can be difficult.

Those conditions create additional obstacles for an outbreak response that depends heavily on early detection, isolation, infection prevention and close monitoring of exposed people.

The response has faced insecurity and disruption to health services, while strikes and shortages have further complicated efforts to maintain essential care. WHO has warned that protecting frontline workers must remain a priority.

Fear of infection can discourage people from seeking treatment for other conditions, including maternal and child health emergencies. In areas where health facilities are already difficult to reach, an Ebola scare can have repercussions across the wider health system.

At nearly 85 per cent, contact tracing may appear strong on paper. But the remaining gap becomes critical when transmission is accelerating.

Contact tracing works only when health teams can identify cases and the people around them quickly enough to intervene.

When infections are discovered among people who were never listed as contacts, responders are forced to work backwards—searching communities for cases that may already have infected others.

That is why the current outbreak is testing more than the availability of medicines. It is testing surveillance networks, laboratories, treatment centres, community trust, transport systems and the ability of health workers to reach people living in insecure areas.

WHO has stressed that community engagement will be central to bringing the outbreak under control.

The message is particularly important in an outbreak where fear can become another barrier to care.

For now, DRC's outbreak remains a race between a virus expanding through communities and a response trying to catch up.

With 4,294 confirmed infections, 1,960 deaths and 722 people requiring hospital care, the arithmetic of the epidemic is brutal: the response is confronting a fatality rate of nearly 46 per cent while a significant proportion of infections continue to emerge outside known transmission chains.

The next phase of the battle will therefore depend on two things happening at once—finding infections faster and developing treatments that can save those who become sick.

The experimental NV-387 trial may offer one avenue. Vaccine research and other therapeutic trials offer others.

But until those interventions produce evidence of protection or survival, the most powerful tools remain the fundamentals of Ebola control: early detection, isolation and quality care, rigorous infection prevention, contact tracing and, above all, the trust of the communities at the centre of the outbreak.