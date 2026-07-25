Kidney transplant patients accuse SHA of 'punitive' rules that put lives at risk

Kidney transplant recipients have accused the Social Health Authority (SHA) of enforcing benefit rules that they say are putting lives at risk, warning that restrictive funding policies and chronic drug shortages are undermining Kenya's organ transplant programme.

In a petition addressed to the Social Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and other health agencies, the Renal Patients Society of Kenya called for an urgent review of the post-kidney transplant benefits package, arguing that the current system is medically unsound and economically counterproductive.