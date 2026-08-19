×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Government urged to improve access to healthcare for PWDs

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Accessible Travel Kenya team led by their founder Muthuri Kinyamu. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

As the two-day National Health Summit 2026 concluded at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, stakeholders in the transport sector called on the government to broaden its healthcare reforms to address the mobility needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Muthuri Kinyamu, founder of Accessible Travel Kenya, said many people living with disabilities continue to face limited access to affordable and accessible transport, further marginalising them and restricting their independence.

Kinyamu said discussions at the summit largely focused on healthcare delivery but failed to adequately address non-emergency medical transportation, which he described as a critical component of an inclusive healthcare system.

“I have attended the summit and lots of the discussions were around healthcare. However, non-emergency medical transportation has not been factored into any of the talks,” Kinyamu said on the sidelines of the summit.

He said Kenya has a limited number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles capable of giving persons with disabilities greater independence in their daily activities.

Kinyamu, who operates a fleet of locally converted wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs), said the service helps bridge the gap between emergency ambulance services and the everyday transport needs of PWDs.

“We take those with disabilities to hospitals and other places to run their errands, hence managing to cover at least the gap left by the 922 emergency hotline for ambulances and inter-facility transfers,” he said.

The vehicles operated by Accessible Travel Kenya are fitted with wheelchair ramps, dual wheelchair docking systems and swivel-seat conversions to make it easier for passengers to transfer in and out of the vehicles.

Kinyamu urged the government to grant operators of specialised transport services a full exemption from import duty, excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) when importing vehicles designed for persons with disabilities.

Currently, tax exemptions are largely available to PWDs importing vehicles for personal use, subject to approval by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

He said extending the incentives to specialised transport providers would encourage investment in accessible vehicles and improve mobility for families with members living with disabilities.

According to census data cited by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, Kenya has approximately 4.4 million persons with disabilities, including people with mobility and visual impairments.

Kinyamu said addressing transportation barriers should therefore form part of the government's broader efforts to make healthcare services more accessible and inclusive.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya turns to mobile labs to take advanced diagnostics to remote areas
Kenya turns to mobile labs to take advanced diagnostics to remote areas
Next article
Agency tightens oversight of medicines to protect patients
Agency tightens oversight of medicines to protect patients
.

Similar Articles

Government urged to improve access to healthcare for PWDs
By Mate Tongola 2026-08-19 19:18:15
Government urged to improve access to healthcare for PWDs
Kenya renews commitment to reduce preventable maternal, newborn deaths
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-19 16:33:17
Kenya renews commitment to reduce preventable maternal, newborn deaths
Unpaid health workers deepen strain on DRC Ebola response
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-19 09:43:12
Unpaid health workers deepen strain on DRC Ebola response
.

Latest Articles

Kenya turns to mobile labs to take advanced diagnostics to remote areas
Kenya turns to mobile labs to take advanced diagnostics to remote areas
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-08-19 22:11:36
Agency tightens oversight of medicines to protect patients
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-19 21:46:48
Kenya renews commitment to reduce preventable maternal, newborn deaths
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-19 16:33:17
Premium
National, County Governments clash over payment of doctors on postgraduate training
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu
2026-08-19 14:35:51
.

Recommended Articles

>DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'far from being under control': WHO chief
By AFP 2026-08-18 18:10:20
DR Congo Ebola outbreak 'far from being under control': WHO chief
>Kakamega clinical officers strike to demand implementation of CBA
By Mary Imenza 2026-08-18 17:51:08
Kakamega clinical officers strike to demand implementation of CBA
>Wetang'ula pledges Parliament's backing for health reforms
By Mate Tongola 2026-08-18 16:27:38
Wetang'ula pledges Parliament's backing for health reforms
>Patients dig deeper into their pockets as nurses strike cripples public hospitals
By Stecy Atieno 2026-08-18 13:02:26
Patients dig deeper into their pockets as nurses strike cripples public hospitals
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved