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Why nurses are threatening a nationwide strike from July 29

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 23, 2026
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The Kenya National Union of Nurses officials led by the Secretary General Seth Panyako during a media briefing in Nairobi on July 23,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Nurses and midwives have issued a seven-day strike notice, threatening to withdraw services nationwide from Tuesday next week unless the national and county governments resolve long-standing labour grievances.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) said on Thursday, July 23, it would join Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers in industrial action if authorities fail to address unresolved labour issues, including collective bargaining rights, delayed promotions and the absorption of UHC workers into permanent and pensionable terms.

“If the relevant authorities fail to address our collective bargaining rights and other demands highlighted in the strike notice within the next seven days, a total nationwide withdrawal of nursing and midwifery services will commence on July 29, 2026,” said the union.

The union accused the Ministry of Health, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Council of Governors (CoG), the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of failing to resolve disputes that have persisted for years.

Among its demands is the immediate negotiation and conclusion of the 2025-2029 centralised Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“This delay continues to deny nurses and midwives better terms of service and equitable compensation,” noted the union.

The union also wants the government to implement the 2017 Return-to-Work Agreement and immediately absorb all UHC workers into permanent and pensionable employment across the 47 counties.

UHC workers have repeatedly protested over remaining on contract despite government commitments to transition them into permanent jobs, making the issue one of the longest-running labour disputes in Kenya's health sector.

Although the National Treasury allocated Sh8.6 billion to facilitate the absorption of UHC workers, KNUNM said implementation has remained slow.

The union also faulted county governments for failing to implement career guidelines for nursing personnel despite the Public Service Commission approving them in March 2025 and advising counties to adopt them.

“A systemic failure to implement established career guidelines for nursing personnel has effectively frozen promotions, denied rightful salary increments and stalled professional growth across all 47 county governments,” explained the union.

KNUNM is also seeking the reinstatement of 46 nurses dismissed by the Kisii County Government in 2021 while they were on duty.

The union said years of engagement with government agencies have produced little progress.

“We have continuously been met with empty promises and administrative roadblocks that have left nurses frustrated and threatened their survival in the profession,” said the union.

“A demotivated, unprotected and underpaid nursing workforce is a direct threat to patient care,” it added.

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Related Topics

Nurses Strikes UHC Staff Strike Nurses Unresolved Grievances The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives
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