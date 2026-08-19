National, County Governments clash over payment of doctors on postgraduate training

Health CS Aden Duale (centre), PS Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, Director of Medical Services Patrick Amoth before the National Assembly's Health committee to consider Budget Estimates FY 2025/26 at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on May 15, 2025.[File-Standard]

Following complains of shortage of health care workers the government is stepping up by increasing recruitment, postgraduate training and improved workforce planning.

Speaking at the Health Summit 2026, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Studies Mary Muthoni said the government is focusing on ensuring health facilities had the right number of workers with the appropriate skills.

“Just the other day, we have been able to transition our UHC staff from contract to permanent and pensionable, and the counties every other time they are employing to ensure that our facilities have the requisite numbers to treat the people of Kenya,” Said Muthoni