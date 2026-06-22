Loice Mwende: Woman who sold her eggs to save son

Challenges facing caregivers of children with disabilities. [iStockphoto]

“I was willing to do anything for my child. If selling my eggs would help him see, then I was ready to do it,” Loice Mwende begins

When she walked into a fertility clinic in Nairobi, she was carrying far more than the weight of a difficult decision. She was carrying the hopes of a young mother desperately trying to save her son’s eyesight.

At just 23, Loice was not thinking about the ethical questions surrounding egg donation or the potential health risks experts often warn about. Her focus was fixed on one thing: raising enough money to pay for her son’s urgent eye surgery.