Clinical Officers strike called off after signing Return-to-Work Formula with Counties

Normal operations in public hospitals are expected to resume immediately after the clinical officers' strike is called off on Wednesday.

This is after Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) and the Council of Governors (CoG) reached an agreement and signed a return-to-work formula.

KUCO Secretary General George Gibore announced after the two parties reached an agreement ending the industrial action.

The strike, which began on December 23, 2025, lasted 36 days. It was triggered by stalled collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, delayed implementation of a reviewed remuneration structure, and the absorption of Global Fund and Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff.

During the strike, services in public hospitals were severely disrupted, leaving thousands of patients without access to essential healthcare.

Clinical officers had made a raft of demands, including immediate resumption and conclusion of CBA negotiations.

They also wanted full implementation of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) reviewed pay structure for the third and fourth cycles.

Payment of outstanding arrears and the absorption of Global Fund and UHC staff into permanent and pensionable employment were also demanded by the clinical officers.

After prolonged negotiations, the 47 county governments, through the CoG, reached a deal with KUCO to resolve the outstanding issues.

“This is a happy day for clinical officers. It is a day we have not had for quite some time,” said KUCO Chairperson Peterson Wachira during the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

“We are very happy that we have finally reached an agreement on the collective bargaining agreement that has been outstanding for almost eight years", he added.

Under the agreement, the negotiated CBA will be signed on February 2, 2026, and concluded not later than February 16, 2026.

County governments will pay a risk allowance of Sh5,000 in the 2025–2026 financial year, with arrears backdated to July 2025, and increase the allowance to Sh7,000 from July 2026.

Counties are also committed to the immediate implementation of the SRC-reviewed remuneration structure for the third cycle and the settlement of all related arrears.

On the absorption of staff, the issue of Global Fund employees will be referred to a transition committee established under the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit resolution of December 10, 2025.

UHC staff will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms in line with SRC-approved remuneration once funds are released by the National Treasury and appropriated in the 2026–2027 Division of Revenue Act.

The transition committee will also consider UHC contracts set to lapse in April and May 2026 to ensure continuity of services.

“The Council of Governors will champion the welfare of clinical officers within the transition committee, particularly on the issue of UHC contracts that are expiring, to ensure service continuity before the staff are fully transitioned to counties in July,” Wachira said.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, who represented the CoG, said the agreement had the backing of all 47 county governments.

“Whatever has been agreed in the CBA carries the weight and blessings of all county governments. That is why we have resolved that the signing process will begin on Monday next week and run until February 16,” he said.

The agreement also guarantees non- victimization of clinical officers.

“And that any disciplinary action issued against individual sections or of clinical officers as a consequence to their singular or joint role in addressing their grievances and stands revoked and shall be expunged from their employment records,” the MOU states.

“This return-to-work agreement is not an end in itself but a pathway toward full implementation of the collective bargaining agreement and all other resolutions,” said KUCO Secretary General George Gibore.



