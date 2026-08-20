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Health Summit: The sector's sick reality buried in lofty speeches

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2h ago | 14 min read
 President William Ruto during the presidential town hall at the KICC in Nairobi on August 18, 2026. [PCS]

For a moment, everything seemed to work smoothly in a Health docket that has been plagued by challenges.

This was the picture portrayed during the Health Summit, which culminated in a presidential town hall at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on August 18, 2026.

The engagement was meant to give Kenyans an opportunity to share their experiences, concerns and expectations, while accounting for reforms delivered and collectively shaping the next phase of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) journey.

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