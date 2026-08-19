Unpaid health workers deepen strain on DRC Ebola response

Volunteers put on their personal protective equipment before recovering the body of a 3-year-old child, presumed to have died of Ebola virus disease, in Bunia on June 11, 2026. [AFP]

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is pushing an already fragile health system to its limits, with frontline health workers bearing a heavy and deadly burden. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 155 health workers have been infected, and tragically, 45 of them have died, reflecting a fatality rate of almost 3 out of 10, or about 29 per cent among infected health staff.

Frontline teams face immense pressure as they monitor 19,630 contacts, manage 751 active Ebola cases in isolation, and operate across 47 health zones with active transmission in five provinces. The outbreak has expanded to six provinces and 55 health zones, with the latest confirmed case detected in Bas-Uélé province after a patient travelled from Haut-Uélé. This geographic spread requires response teams to extend their surveillance and containment capabilities across larger areas.

Healthcare workers play a central role in controlling this outbreak by tracing contacts, isolating and caring for patients, collecting samples, and enforcing infection prevention measures. Yet, the strain on these workers is exacerbated not only by the risk of infection but also by systemic issues including unpaid wages and poor working conditions.

In July 2026, Ebola response workers in Ituri province initiated strike action over unpaid salaries and inadequate support. As reported by Reuters, some treatment centres closed temporarily during these strikes, interrupting patient care and surveillance efforts at a critical moment when confirmed cases had already surpassed 2,000

The 155 infected health workers represent about 3.1 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country, and the 45 deaths constitute nearly 2 per cent of the overall confirmed death toll, underscoring the disproportionate impact on the response workforce.

This erosion of the healthcare workforce during an escalating epidemic creates a dangerous feedback loop. Infected workers require treatment and isolation, colleagues exposed to the virus need monitoring, and strikes further reduce available staff for vital surveillance, treatment, and infection control activities.

With response bed capacity at 63.4 per cent occupancy and 751 active cases occupying more than 60 per cent of available beds, the system's ability to absorb new case surges heavily depends on retaining and protecting health workers.

The WHO situation report as of mid-August 2026 records a total of 5,021 confirmed Ebola cases and 2,378 deaths in the DRC, with a confirmed case fatality rate rising to 47.4 per cent. Over 80 per cent of new cases are emerging outside existing contact tracing networks, indicating that transmission is moving faster than surveillance can keep up. This makes the health workforce’s role even more vital and irreplaceable.

In short, unpaid and overstretched health workers are not just victims but a critical bottleneck in the fight against Ebola in the DRC. Ensuring timely payment, decent working conditions, and robust infection prevention is essential not only for their wellbeing but also for sustaining and strengthening the response crucial to saving lives and ending this outbreak.