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Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave

Reproductive Health
 By Irene Githinji | 4h ago | 5 min read
 Members of Parliament are now seeking the status of maternity leave in the country.[Courtesy]

Members of Parliament are now seeking the status of maternity leave in the country, saying there is a need to consider whether the existing framework adequately promotes equitable maternity protection.

Nominated MP Dorothy Muthoni led the MPs in seeking a statement from the National Assembly Committee on Labour on harmonisation and strengthening of maternity leave entitlements for female employees in the country.

She said Article 41 of the Constitution guarantees every worker the right to fair labour practices and reasonable working conditions, while Article 53 of the Constitution provides that the best interests of the child are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child.

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