One in Three Medical Malpractice Complaints Linked to Maternity Care

One in every three medical malpractice complaints received by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) is linked to maternity care, with labour and delivery accounting for the majority of the cases, the regulator has revealed.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr David G. Kariuki said the council has cumulatively received 1,919 medical malpractice complaints, about a third of which relate to maternity services. He added that about 600 maternity-related complaints have been received in 2026 alone.

Speaking during an interview, Dr Kariuki said most maternity complaints arise during labour and delivery, where inadequate monitoring can result in poor outcomes for both mothers and babies.

"We see most cases that arise during labour and during delivery, where maybe labour is not well monitored leading to what we call a poor outcome. This is maybe when the baby is born with complications or the mother develops complications," he said.

He noted that complications during childbirth can, in severe cases result in excessive bleeding for the mother or even the death of the mother, the baby or both.

Besides maternity related complaints, the council also receives reports involving delayed diagnosis, delayed treatment and surgical procedures.

Dr Kariuki said every complaint received by the council is investigated, whether it is reported by the affected individual, a relative or anonymously.

He added that the council has determined about 75 per cent of the cumulative complaints it has received, with investigations varying in duration depending on the complexity of the case and the evidence available.

To address the high number of maternity related complaints, Dr Kariuki called for increased investment in reproductive and maternal healthcare services, saying improved staffing and access to skilled healthcare workers would help improve patient outcomes.

"A lot more investment needs to be done in the reproductive and maternal health services and we're happy to say that the government is already putting in place measures. We recently heard that they're going to employ an additional 5,000 nurses to be in primary care, where most of the maternal health happens and this will be able to reduce the challenges of women accessing skilled health deliveries," he said.

He urged members of the public who believe they have received substandard medical care to report the matter to the council for investigation.

Dr Kariuki said complaints can be lodged through the council's official website, email, telephone contacts and social media platforms, adding that KMPDC remains committed to promoting accountability among healthcare providers while safeguarding patients' rights.

The council is mandated to regulate the training, licensing and professional conduct of medical and dental practitioners in Kenya, including investigating complaints of professional misconduct and medical malpractice.