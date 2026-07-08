×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

One in Three Medical Malpractice Complaints Linked to Maternity Care

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 3h ago | 2 min read

One in every three medical malpractice complaints received by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) is linked to maternity care, with labour and delivery accounting for the majority of the cases, the regulator has revealed.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr David G. Kariuki said the council has cumulatively received 1,919 medical  malpractice complaints, about a third of which relate to maternity services. He added that about 600 maternity-related complaints have been received in 2026 alone.

Speaking during an interview, Dr Kariuki said most maternity complaints arise during labour and delivery, where inadequate monitoring can result in poor outcomes for both mothers and babies.

"We see most cases that arise during labour and during delivery, where maybe labour is not well monitored leading to what we call a poor outcome. This is maybe when the baby is born with complications or the mother develops complications," he said.

He noted that complications during  childbirth can, in severe cases result in excessive bleeding for the mother or even the death of the mother, the baby or both.

Besides maternity related complaints, the council also receives reports involving delayed diagnosis, delayed treatment and surgical procedures.

Dr Kariuki said every complaint received by the council is investigated, whether it is reported by the affected individual, a relative or anonymously.

He added that the council has determined about 75 per cent of the cumulative complaints it has received, with investigations varying in duration depending on the complexity of the case and the evidence available.

To address the high number of maternity related complaints, Dr Kariuki called for increased investment in reproductive and maternal healthcare services, saying improved staffing and access to skilled healthcare workers would help improve patient outcomes.

"A lot more investment needs to be done in the reproductive and maternal health services and we're happy to say that the government is already putting in place measures. We recently heard that they're going to employ an additional 5,000 nurses to be in primary care, where most of the maternal health happens and this will be able to reduce the challenges of women accessing skilled health deliveries," he said.

He urged members of the public who believe they have received substandard medical care to report the matter to the council for investigation. 

Dr Kariuki said complaints can be lodged through the council's official website, email, telephone contacts and social media platforms, adding that KMPDC remains committed to promoting accountability among healthcare providers while safeguarding patients' rights.

 The council is mandated to regulate the training, licensing and professional conduct of medical and dental practitioners in Kenya, including investigating complaints of professional misconduct and medical malpractice.

Related Topics


Previous article
One in Three Medical Malpractice Complaints Linked to Maternity Care
One in Three Medical Malpractice Complaints Linked to Maternity Care
Next article
Study: A herb that is giving mosquito repellents a run for their Money
Study: A herb that is giving mosquito repellents a run for their Money
.

Similar Articles

Newborns at risk of acquring HIV as the country runs out of preventive drugs
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-07 21:10:58
Newborns at risk of acquring HIV as the country runs out of preventive drugs
Experts warn over rising diabetes and obesity as new treatment launched
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-07 19:30:00
Experts warn over rising diabetes and obesity as new treatment launched
EBOLA WATCH: Ebola response at risk as DRC health workers threaten strike
By Eunice Omollo and Eunice Omollo And AFP 2026-07-07 14:45:55
EBOLA WATCH: Ebola response at risk as DRC health workers threaten strike
.

Latest Articles

Uganda deploys medics to DRC as Ebola crisis deepens
Uganda deploys medics to DRC as Ebola crisis deepens
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-07-08 15:36:14
Study: A herb that is giving mosquito repellents a run for their Money
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-07-08 11:07:32
Premium
Graves, crying families as cheap, killer liquor rules Kathonzweni
Mental Health
By Stephen Nzioka
2026-07-08 07:20:00
Premium
Newborns at risk of acquring HIV as the country runs out of preventive drugs
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-07-07 21:10:58
.

Recommended Articles

>Trichomoniasis: Silent infection spreading unnoticed
By Maryann Muganda 2026-07-07 13:01:27
Trichomoniasis: Silent infection spreading unnoticed
>Outcry as people living with HIV receive expired ARVs amid acute drug shortages
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-07-07 09:00:00
Outcry as people living with HIV receive expired ARVs amid acute drug shortages
>French Doctor recovers from Ebola as DRC outbreak pushes hospital capacity to 96
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-07 06:00:00
French Doctor recovers from Ebola as DRC outbreak pushes hospital capacity to 96
>Varsity inks deal to establish ultrasound simulation lab to boost maternal health
By Benard Lusigi 2026-07-06 11:56:47
Varsity inks deal to establish ultrasound simulation lab to boost maternal health
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved