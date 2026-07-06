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Varsity inks deal to establish ultrasound simulation lab to boost maternal health

Health & Science
 By Benard Lusigi | 3h ago | 3 min read
 MMUST Vice Chancellor Solomon Shibairo and Rainbow for Africa UK President Massimo Gozzelino after the Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) training. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has partnered with Rainbow for Africa UK (R4AUK) to establish a state-of-the-art ultrasound simulation laboratory to strengthen medical training and improve maternal and neonatal healthcare in Western Kenya and across the country.

The facility, whose plans were unveiled during a three-day Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) training at MMUST will also serve as a Centre of Excellence for ultrasound training, research and innovation, positioning the university as a regional leader in medical education.

Rainbow for Africa UK President Massimo Gozzelino said the project is part of the organisation's broader mission of making quality healthcare accessible through innovation and technology.

"We are committed to bridging healthcare gaps by making quality healthcare more accessible through innovative technologies. We are confident that the ultrasound simulation laboratory at MMUST will be the first facility of its kind in Kenya and will transform the training of healthcare professionals while improving patient care," said Dr Gozzelino.

MMUST Vice Chancellor Solomon Shibairo welcomed the partnership, saying the university was fully committed to ensuring the project's success.

"We thank Rainbow for Africa in both the UK and Kenya for choosing MMUST as the home of this state-of-the-art ultrasound simulation laboratory. As we complete our ongoing Health Sciences infrastructure project, this facility will complement our modern classrooms and laboratories and benefit not only our students and staff but also the surrounding community," said Prof Shibairo.

The three-day training brought together more than 30 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, clinical officers and student practitioners from Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

Organised by MMUST's School of Medicine through the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in partnership with Rainbow for Africa UK, the programme combined theoretical learning at the university with practical sessions at Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

 Participants during Point-of-Care Ultrasound training at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega. [[Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The training focused on Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS), a bedside diagnostic technology increasingly being adopted globally to enable healthcare workers to make quick and accurate clinical decisions, particularly in maternal healthcare and emergency medicine.

According to organisers, equipping frontline healthcare workers with ultrasound skills is expected to improve early detection of pregnancy-related complications and contribute to reducing maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality through timely diagnosis and intervention.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Planning, Research and Innovation Christopher Ngacho said the proposed laboratory would not only strengthen medical training but also enhance research across several disciplines.

"A state-of-the-art ultrasound simulation laboratory will provide a controlled and highly advanced environment that bridges the gap between theory and clinical practice. Besides improving diagnosis and treatment, it will significantly strengthen research in medicine, engineering and other scientific disciplines," said Ngacho.

The Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at MMUST, Dr Godfrey Mutakha described the partnership as a major milestone in strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare in Western Kenya.

"This partnership is creating a sustainable model for capacity building. The proposed Centre of Excellence will facilitate continuous training, research and innovation while strengthening healthcare delivery across Western Kenya. It will also position MMUST as a regional leader in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and ultrasound training," he said.

Rainbow for Africa Kenya Chairperson Dr Francis Wanyama said the impact of Point-of-Care Ultrasound goes beyond maternal healthcare, noting that it has become an essential tool in emergency medicine.

"Healthcare providers trained under this programme will be able to rapidly assess trauma patients, detect internal bleeding and diagnose life-threatening lung conditions at the point of care. We are complementing county governments' efforts by equipping nurses, clinical officers, primary care physicians and maternity healthcare providers with practical ultrasound skills," he said.

Dr Wanyama noted that while the World Health Organisation recommends ultrasound examinations during the first, second and third trimesters of pregnancy, many women in underserved regions still lack access to the service due to shortages of trained personnel and equipment.

Once established, the ultrasound simulation laboratory will support undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, continuous professional development for healthcare workers and cutting-edge medical research, while serving as a regional referral training centre for Western Kenya and beyond.

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