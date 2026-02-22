Experts warn as C-Section rate surpasses WHO guidelines

C-section rate in Kenya surpasses WHO guidelines at 18% of births. [File Courtesy]

Recent data from the Ministry of Health, corroborated by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, shows that over 220,500 deliveries were performed via Cesarean Section (CS), accounting for 18 per cent of all births.

This exceeds the World Health Organisation’s recommended range of 10 to 15 per cent and marks a sharp increase from the 9 per cent recorded in 2014, a doubling over the past decade.