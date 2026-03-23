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Sh6.8b programme to help reduce maternal, infant deaths

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 7h ago | 2 min read
 

Kenya set to receive Sh6.8b funding to tackle maternal and newborn deaths. [iStockphoto]

Kenya is among seven African countries set to benefit from a $52.5 million (Sh6.8 billion) investment aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

The funding, announced by Unitaid, comes as health experts and government officials meet in Nairobi for an International Maternal and Newborn Health Conference focused on addressing high death rates among mothers and infants.

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