Sh6.8b programme to help reduce maternal, infant deaths

Kenya is among seven African countries set to benefit from a $52.5 million (Sh6.8 billion) investment aimed at reducing maternal and newborn deaths.
The funding, announced by Unitaid, comes as health experts and government officials meet in Nairobi for an International Maternal and Newborn Health Conference focused on addressing high death rates among mothers and infants.
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