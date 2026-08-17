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How three deaths set a scientist on a lifelong mission to unravel Hepatitis B

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 7 min read
 Dr Missiani Ochwoto during the interview in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The tragic loss of a woman and her two children to Hepatitis B virus shocked Dr Missiani Ochwoto, ultimately changing the course of his scientific career.

The woman, his neighbour, had been divorced by her husband after she was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, a disease that she contracted while working in northern Kenya. She returned home to her parents with her three children.

For Dr Ochwoto, then a young graduate with only a budding interest in viruses, the tragedy raised more questions.

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