Fear and risk: How Kenyan women fight to survive in labour rooms

Kenyan women confront risks and fear during childbirth. [File Courtesy]

So naive about motherhood, Branice* was rushed to a private hospital when she experienced the first signs of labour—cramps and her water breaking at home.

Being her first pregnancy at 37 weeks, she was terrified. Fear and anxiety consumed her as she prepared to give birth.

At the hospital, doctors examined her to check cervical dilation and determine whether labour induction was necessary. Instead of easing the process, the induced labour proved excruciatingly painful. She underwent induction a second and third time, but the procedures still failed to enable a natural delivery. A nurse guided her through exercises, including walking up and down stairs, yet nothing helped.