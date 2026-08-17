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HIV studies reveal promising treatment options

Health & Science
 By Gardy Chacha | 22m ago | 4 min read

Studies presented by the Center for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (CEMA), University of Nairobi, Kenya, address key evidence gaps including how to safely simplify treatment for ageing populations, what next when resistance to HIV medicines develops and how mothers and children can be protected.

The studies were presented at the 26th International AIDS conference that took place in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

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