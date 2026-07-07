Experts warn over rising diabetes and obesity as new treatment launched

Health experts have raised concern over the growing burden of diabetes, obesity and related metabolic disorders in Kenya.

The diseases they say are silently killing hundreds of Kenyans.

Speaking during the Reset Diabesity Symposium in Nairobi, specialists said diabetes and obesity should no longer be treated as separate illnesses but as interconnected metabolic disorders that require early diagnosis, integrated care and stronger prevention efforts.

Dr Kirtida Acharya, an endocrinologist said obesity and type 2 diabetes are manifestations of a broader metabolic dysfunction that is increasingly contributing to cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, some cancers and mental health disorders.

Speaking Speaking during the Reset Diabesity Symposium in Nairobi, Dr Acharya attributed rise to the diseases to lifestyle and environmental factors.

“We are observing increased incidences of people who are obese, yet they too have diabetes risking heart diseases,” said Dr Acharya.

“It is worrying that individuals have dropped healthy meals, lack vegetables in their diet and exercising is becoming uncommon. They feed on junk foods. This kind of lifestyles is what is contributing to obesity,” added the specialist.

Data by the Ministry of Health shows diabetes is a rapidly growing crisis in Kenya, with an estimated 813,300 adults, representing 3.1 percent living with the condition.

Triggers of the disease include rapid urbanization, sedentary habits, and diets high in fat and sugar.

Obesity and overweight rates in Kenya are also rising rapidly, creating a triple burden alongside under nutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.

Nationally, over 30 percent of adults are overweight or obese, with women, urban residents, and wealthier individuals facing the highest risks.

Women are roughly four times more likely than men to suffer from obesity.

Unhealthy shifts in the food environment for example the aggressive marketing and increased consumption of ultra-processed, energy-dense foods are primary drivers alongside sedentary urban lifestyles.

The symposium, convened by pharmaceutical company Hetero, brought together more than 300 physicians from across the country.

Dr Acharya also urged clinicians to overcome what she termed clinical inertia by initiating appropriate treatment earlier, before patients develop irreversible complications.

The discussions also focused on Cardio-Renal-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

The specialists emphasised that damage to the heart, kidneys and metabolism often occurs simultaneously, making coordinated patient care essential.

Dr Swaleh Breik Misfar, a cardiologist highlighted the cardiovascular consequences of uncontrolled diabetes and obesity.

Additionally, Dr Miriam Murithi, a consultant Gastroenterologist and Sood Mahamed, a nephrologist echoed multisystem nature of metabolic diseases and the need for multidisciplinary management.

The symposium also marked the Kenyan launch of Truglyx (semaglutide injection), a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Hetero for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Experts said the injection offers a treatment option that addresses both blood sugar control and weight management, while evidence also suggests benefits in reducing cardiovascular risk and supporting kidney health among eligible patients.

According to clinical data presented during the symposium, patients treated with the drug over 24 weeks experienced significant reductions in HbA1c (blood sugar), fasting and post-meal blood glucose levels.

The injection also presented meaningful weight loss.

There is also safety profile consistent with other medicines in the GLP-1 receptor agonist class.

Speaking during the launch, Hetero Director of Marketing Murali Krishna Bheemireddy said the company aims to improve access to affordable, high-quality semaglutide in Kenya and other emerging markets.

Additionally, he said the product has demonstrated bioequivalence to the reference semaglutide medicine and is manufactured on a global-quality platform to ensure consistent safety, efficacy and supply reliability.

“Truglyx offers an effective theurapeutic option for patients living with diabesity by addressing both gylcaemic control and weight management through single treatment approach,” said Bheemireddy.

Health experts, however, stressed that medicines alone will not reverse the growing epidemic.

They called for comprehensive national strategies focusing on prevention, healthy lifestyles, early screening and timely treatment to curb the increasing burden of diabetes, obesity and their related complications.

At the same time, the experts warned on unprescribed use of weight loss drugs, more so semaglutide medicine.

The medicine is commonly used among celebrities and influencers in the country.